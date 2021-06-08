Playoffs hits and bombs: Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma and more

Despite poor shooting marks this postseason, analytically, Jae Crowder has seen one of the biggest improvements from regular-season marks to playoff clips, at least according to our Global Rating stat.

Crowder’s +10.91 improvement in Global Rating (+8.78 to +19.69) this postseason is actually the sixth-highest league-wide, trailing just Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young, an illustrious list for Crowder to find himself on.

That’s in spite of Crowder shooting just 38.6 percent from the floor and 30.9 percent from three in the playoffs. In fairness, though, those poor outside shooting numbers are dragged down by the veteran forward’s slow start to the postseason; Crowder shot 2-for-20 over his first three playoff games this year.

Since then, however, Crowder is hitting 42.9 percent of his three-point looks, a span of four games in which the Phoenix Suns are undefeated with an average margin of victory of 17.

With the Suns as loaded and well-balanced as they are, when even the notoriously streaky Crowder is shooting that well from the outside, the team becomes awfully hard to beat. That’s why it should come as no surprise that, with Crowder’s current form being where it is, Phoenix is 23.4 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor in the playoffs.

And even if his shooting marks take another dip at some point soon, Crowder will still likely be a positive impact player thanks to his defensive toughness and team-first style of play.

