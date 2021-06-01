Playoffs hits and bombs: Jimmy Butler, Mike Conley, Julius Randle and more

Few stars stared down bigger stakes from an individual perspective in these playoffs than Mike Conley, who not only had to face his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies, in Round 1, he had to do so while matching directly up against one of the hottest and most explosive young lead guards in basketball, Ja Morant.

And although Morant has been spectacular in his first postseason run, Conley has been equally impressive, averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists per playoff contest while shooting 53.3 percent from beyond the arc and helping lead the Jazz to a 3-1 series lead.

Conley’s backcourt mate Donovan Mitchell recently raved about the veteran point guard, telling collected media (via ESPN):

“I think the biggest thing is he’s just locked in,” Mitchell said. “He just has a different look. And that’s one of the things that I saw from him in the bubble, and I’ve seen it at an even higher level now. He understands it. He loves — he played for Memphis, what, 13 years. At the end of the day, there’s still love. You can see it. And there’s also love in competing against them. And I think it is impressive, because it’s easy to be distracted … I remember his first game back here: Mentally he was all over the place. And rightfully so. It’s an emotional moment for him. But to be back here competing against Ja, who’s like — you got the OG and then you got the young guy. I think that’s pretty dope. It’s a dope story, but for him, he’s competing. He’s doing his thing on both ends of the floor. And both of these guys are taking the challenge head-on. That’s why I love Mike; that’s why we love Mike.”

Like Mitchell said, for Conley to be this locked in while facing understandably difficult circumstances, even thriving while playing Games 3 and 4 in Memphis, has been nothing short of impressive.

For the latest Mike Conley rumors, click here.