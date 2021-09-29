Podcast: Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant

Scotto: I spoke with one agent who reps a player on the 76ers over the weekend. He said, “If they can’t figure it out, the season’s over before it even starts.”

It seems, as of right now, the best Philly can theoretically get for a win-now player in the short-term would be a deal with Portland for CJ McCollum, but Philly has had their eyes on Damian Lillard for a while, and they don’t want to settle.

Yossi wrote about Minnesota and the potential package they can offer. They’ve been mentioned as a frontrunner (most aggressive) in a sense in trying to pursue Simmons. Minnesota has plenty of intriguing first-round picks coming up they can offer, but that doesn’t help Philly who’s trying to win now while Joel Embiid is healthy. Embiid is in his prime at 27, and after years of trusting the process, it’s not the time to be taking a step back.

Simmons can guard all five positions and he’s an All-Star caliber player despite all his critics who point to his struggles shooting the ball that he can’t hit water if he fell out of a boat. Right now, Simmons is trying to force Philly’s hand to give him what he wants. He wants to avoid a James Harden situation like he did on the Rockets last year where he had to play a few games before he was traded.

I think it’s a bad look for the NBA if this (Simmons’ refusal to play) goes into the season and the 76ers with Simmons under contract for the next four seasons. In an age where player empowerment has gotten more traction, this would add more wood to the fire.

Gozlan: It feels like Philly is in a pretty bad spot. Yet, I still don’t see them doing a deal that they’d consider settling. I don’t quite consider a deal like the Minnesota one settling where they get multiple first-round picks. I think you can look at that type of deal and consider it a deal that, hopefully, helps them achieve their goal of acquiring an All-Star later.

Even though Jimmy Butler and James Harden made their trade requests, they still showed up and played for their teams a little bit. I know Simmons has put a lot of pressure on the 76ers through the media with leaks he didn’t want to meet with his teammates, and today it came out that he no longer wants to play with Embiid, but maybe he should show up to work and say some of those things himself to expedite a trade. Harden got traded one day after saying the Rockets weren’t good enough in the postgame media.

Simmons stands to lose roughly $1 million for every five games he’s going to miss, so we’ll see how long he can go doing this.

Scotto: If you’re Simmons, you can take a couple of different paths here. One, you can sit out and take the fines. Two, you can do what Vince Carter did towards the end of his Toronto Raptors career, and you can not give that much effort and be lackadaisical and make it obvious you’re not into it. Or, you can do what Harden did and crush it for a couple of games and then say stuff in the media and show you’re a really good player still and more than people are giving you credit for. People have been dumping on this guy like a toilet. It’s unbelievable for a guy who’s been a three-time All-Star and been in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year.

I previously wrote an article on HoopsHype about how players ask for a trade behind the scenes. I’ll always remember, as one agent said best, “It does get vicious. It’s a divorce.” Ultimately, that’s what it is. That’s what Simmons is trying to get here. He wants out, and it’s going to get contentious.