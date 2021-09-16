Podcast: Twitter Q&A on Lakers, Celtics, Kevin Love, TJ Warren, Eric Gordon, Robert Covington, more

Can you see the Celtics targeting a guy like Kyle Anderson or Thaddeus Young with the Fournier TPE? — Miles Oakner (@Milesmillis) September 14, 2021

Scotto: Both Thaddeus Young and Kyle Anderson are in the final years of their contracts. Young will have plenty of trade suitors around the league who are playoff teams. I’m not sure what Anderson’s market would be if he became available. I think a wing defender like Dillon Brooks, for example, might have more value to teams if Memphis decides to shake up the roster even more than it has this summer. If I had to pick either guy Boston goes after, I think it would be Young because he’s more of a veteran who’d fit better next to Jayson Tatum in the frontcourt.

Gozlan: I could see it happening. They used their previous one on Evan Fournier and Josh Richardson, very solid low-end starters at their best, so Young and Anderson fit the bill. I’m not sure if they’d use their TPEs this season, though. They have a couple, but maybe they can save the Fournier one for next season. They’re already into the luxury tax, and I don’t know if it’s worth it for them to increase that payment more for either of these guys.