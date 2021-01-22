NBA media poll: Kevin Durant is the early favorite for MVP

Share of the vote: 81.3 percent of maximum amount possible

Durant ranks second in the league in scoring (31.2) and fourth in free throws made (91) and player efficiency rating (28.3), and fifth in win shares (2.2).

After missing the past 18 months with an Achilles injury, Durant has remarkably outperformed his statistics from his 2013-14 MVP season.

Durant is shooting better from the field overall (.534 to .503) and beyond the arc (.466 to .391). He’s also averaging more rebounds (7.5 to 7.4), assists (6.0 to 5.5), and blocks (1.3 to .7) per game.

Looking ahead, Durant will be surrounded by James Harden and Kyrie Irving, who’s back with the team following a two-week personal leave. Will there be enough opportunities for Durant to maintain his torrid pace with two other star players around him? It remains to be seen, but Durant is optimistic about the trio’s fit.

“It felt right,” Durant said. “It felt perfect. It felt like we belong together. It felt like this journey together is going to be fun.”