Knicks' projected depth chart with Jalen Brunson

The Knicks had one nightmare of a season last year in Tom Thibodeau’s second campaign as coach in New York. After exceeding expectations and grabbing a first-round bye in 2020-21, the Knicks regressed and found themselves finishing in the basement of their division last season.

New York signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million deal to be their starting point guard. Brunson comes in to improve their stagnant offense and could have more help in the way with the team aggressively trying to acquire Donovan Mitchell.

This third season for Thibodeau in New York will be crucial and should give the front office a good idea if he will be the coach of the future, or if they will need to make a change.

Let’s take a look at the likely rotation for the team.