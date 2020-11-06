Ranking 2020 free agents by career earnings

The 2020 NBA free-agent class is considered weak by the league’s usual standards, with the top player in the class, Anthony Davis, a lock to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and not many other game-changers set to be available.
Even so, there will be a good amount of solid players who will be signing new contracts this offseason, a few of which have already made a ton of money in their careers, making them a group that might spurn better financial offers in order to sign with teams where they think they might be able to win a championship in 2020-21.
Below, we rank 2020 free agents by their career financial earnings.
1
Dwight Howard
Career earnings: $243,671,002
2019-20 salary: $5,603,850
Highest salary: $23,500,000 in 2016-17 (No. 12 in the NBA)
2
Carmelo Anthony
Career earnings: $235,637,258
2019-20 salary: $2,159,029
Highest salary: $26,243,760 in 2017-18 (No. 12 in the NBA)
3
Tyson Chandler
Career earnings: $189,644,026
2019-20 salary: $2,564,753
Highest salary: $14,596,888 in 2014-15 (No. 32 in the NBA)
4
Paul Millsap
Career earnings: $180,800,096
2019-20 salary: $30,350,000
Highest salary: $30,769,231 in 2017-18 (No. 3 in the NBA)
5
Marc Gasol
Career earnings: $180,528,847
2019-20 salary: $25,595,700
Highest salary: $25,595,700 in 2019-20 (No. 43 in the NBA)
6
Mike Conley
Career earnings: $174,039,464
2019-20 salary: $32,511,623
Highest salary: $32,511,623 in 2019-20 (No. 17 in the NBA)
7
Gordon Hayward
Career earnings: $150,922,778
2019-20 salary: $32,700,690
Highest salary: $32,700,690 in 2019-20 (No. 16 in the NBA)
8
DeMar DeRozan
Career earnings: $148,965,795
2019-20 salary: $27,739,975
Highest salary: $27,739,975 in 2017-18 (No. 10 in the NBA)
9
Nicolas Batum
Career earnings: $144,502,591
2019-20 salary: $25,565,217
Highest salary: $25,565,217 in 2019-20 (No. 44 in the NBA)
10
Danilo Gallinari
Career earnings: $137,710,814
2019-20 salary: $22,615,559
Highest salary: $22,615,559 in 2019-20 (No. 49 in the NBA)
11
Anthony Davis
Career earnings: $121,617,548
2019-20 salary: $27,093,019
Highest salary: $27,093,019 in 2019-20 (No. 35 in the NBA)
12
Serge Ibaka
Career earnings: $119,865,661
2019-20 salary: $23,271,604
Highest salary: $23,271,604 in 2019-20 (No. 48 in the NBA)
13
Andrew Bogut
Career earnings: $118,591,363
2019-20 salary: –
Highest salary: $14,200,000 in 2013-14 (No. 31 in the NBA)
14
Goran Dragic
Career earnings: $115,118,250
2019-20 salary: $19,217,900
Highest salary: $19,217,900 in 2019-20 (No. 58 in the NBA)
15
Andre Drummond
Career earnings: $109,078,706
2019-20 salary: $27,093,018
Highest salary: $27,093,018 in 2019-20 (No. 36 in the NBA)
16
Wesley Matthews
Career earnings: $106,346,682
2019-20 salary: $2,564,753
Highest salary: $19,360,228 in 2018-19 (No. 49 in the NBA)
17
Rajon Rondo
Career earnings: $102,193,091
2019-20 salary: $2,564,753
Highest salary: $14,000,000 in 2016-17 (No. 64 in the NBA)
18
Derrick Favors
Career earnings: $101,888,066
2019-20 salary: $17,650,000
Highest salary: $17,650,000 in 2019-20 (No. 68 in the NBA)
19
Hassan Whiteside
Career earnings: $100,668,707
2019-20 salary: $27,093,018
Highest salary: $27,093,018 in 2019-20 (No. 36 in the NBA)
20
Tristan Thompson
Career earnings: $99,438,603
2019-20 salary: $18,539,130
Highest salary: $18,539,130 in 2019-20 (No. 61 in the NBA)
21
Evan Turner
Career earnings: $98,227,016
2019-20 salary: $18,606,556
Highest salary: $18,606,556 in 2019-20 (No. 60 in the NBA)
22
Otto Porter
Career earnings: $97,341,160
2019-20 salary: $27,250,576
Highest salary: $27,250,576 in 2019-20 (No. 34 in the NBA)
23
Jeff Teague
Career earnings: $95,863,716
2019-20 salary: $19,000,000
Highest salary: $19,000,000 in 2017-18 (No. 44 in the NBA)
24
Enes Kanter
Career earnings: $94,807,183
2019-20 salary: $4,767,000
Highest salary: $19,264,603 in 2018-19 (No. 51 in the NBA)
Basketball, Free Agency, NBA, Ranking, Featured, Top