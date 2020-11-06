Ranking 2020 free agents by career earnings

The 2020 NBA free-agent class is considered weak by the league’s usual standards, with the top player in the class, Anthony Davis, a lock to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and not many other game-changers set to be available.

Even so, there will be a good amount of solid players who will be signing new contracts this offseason, a few of which have already made a ton of money in their careers, making them a group that might spurn better financial offers in order to sign with teams where they think they might be able to win a championship in 2020-21.

Below, we rank 2020 free agents by their career financial earnings.