Ranking 2020 free agents by career earnings

Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis

The 2020 NBA free-agent class is considered weak by the league’s usual standards, with the top player in the class, Anthony Davis, a lock to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and not many other game-changers set to be available.

Even so, there will be a good amount of solid players who will be signing new contracts this offseason, a few of which have already made a ton of money in their careers, making them a group that might spurn better financial offers in order to sign with teams where they think they might be able to win a championship in 2020-21.

Below, we rank 2020 free agents by their career financial earnings.

1
Dwight Howard

Career earnings: $243,671,002
2019-20 salary: $5,603,850
Highest salary: $23,500,000 in 2016-17 (No. 12 in the NBA)

2
Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony vs. Chris Paul

Career earnings: $235,637,258
2019-20 salary: $2,159,029
Highest salary: $26,243,760 in 2017-18 (No. 12 in the NBA)

3
Tyson Chandler

Tyson Chandler and James Harden, Houston Rockets

Career earnings: $189,644,026
2019-20 salary: $2,564,753
Highest salary: $14,596,888 in 2014-15 (No. 32 in the NBA)

4
Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets

Career earnings: $180,800,096
2019-20 salary: $30,350,000
Highest salary: $30,769,231 in 2017-18 (No. 3 in the NBA)

5
Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol, Toronto

Career earnings: $180,528,847
2019-20 salary: $25,595,700
Highest salary: $25,595,700 in 2019-20 (No. 43 in the NBA)

6
Mike Conley

Mike Conley handling the ball

Career earnings: $174,039,464
2019-20 salary: $32,511,623
Highest salary: $32,511,623 in 2019-20 (No. 17 in the NBA)

7
Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward defended by two 76ers players

Career earnings: $150,922,778
2019-20 salary: $32,700,690
Highest salary: $32,700,690 in 2019-20 (No. 16 in the NBA)

8
DeMar DeRozan

Career earnings: $148,965,795
2019-20 salary: $27,739,975
Highest salary: $27,739,975 in 2017-18 (No. 10 in the NBA)

9
Nicolas Batum

Nicolas Batum, Charlotte Hornets

Career earnings: $144,502,591
2019-20 salary: $25,565,217
Highest salary: $25,565,217 in 2019-20 (No. 44 in the NBA)

10
Danilo Gallinari

Career earnings: $137,710,814
2019-20 salary: $22,615,559
Highest salary: $22,615,559 in 2019-20 (No. 49 in the NBA)

11
Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Career earnings: $121,617,548
2019-20 salary: $27,093,019
Highest salary: $27,093,019 in 2019-20 (No. 35 in the NBA)

12
Serge Ibaka

Career earnings: $119,865,661
2019-20 salary: $23,271,604
Highest salary: $23,271,604 in 2019-20 (No. 48 in the NBA)

13
Andrew Bogut

Career earnings: $118,591,363
2019-20 salary:
Highest salary: $14,200,000 in 2013-14 (No. 31 in the NBA)

14
Goran Dragic

Career earnings: $115,118,250
2019-20 salary: $19,217,900
Highest salary: $19,217,900 in 2019-20 (No. 58 in the NBA)

15
Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers

Career earnings: $109,078,706
2019-20 salary: $27,093,018
Highest salary: $27,093,018 in 2019-20 (No. 36 in the NBA)

16
Wesley Matthews

Wesley Matthews, Milwaukee Bucks

Career earnings: $106,346,682
2019-20 salary: $2,564,753
Highest salary: $19,360,228 in 2018-19 (No. 49 in the NBA)

17
Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo reading Ja Morant's defense

Career earnings: $102,193,091
2019-20 salary: $2,564,753
Highest salary: $14,000,000 in 2016-17 (No. 64 in the NBA)

18
Derrick Favors

Derrick Favors, New Orleans Pelicans

Career earnings: $101,888,066
2019-20 salary: $17,650,000
Highest salary: $17,650,000 in 2019-20 (No. 68 in the NBA)

19
Hassan Whiteside

Career earnings: $100,668,707
2019-20 salary: $27,093,018
Highest salary: $27,093,018 in 2019-20 (No. 36 in the NBA)

20
Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Cleveland Cavaliers Cavs NBA

Career earnings: $99,438,603
2019-20 salary: $18,539,130
Highest salary: $18,539,130 in 2019-20 (No. 61 in the NBA)

21
Evan Turner

Career earnings: $98,227,016
2019-20 salary: $18,606,556
Highest salary: $18,606,556 in 2019-20 (No. 60 in the NBA)

22
Otto Porter

Otto Porter, Chicago Bulls

Career earnings: $97,341,160
2019-20 salary: $27,250,576
Highest salary: $27,250,576 in 2019-20 (No. 34 in the NBA)

23
Jeff Teague

Career earnings: $95,863,716
2019-20 salary: $19,000,000
Highest salary: $19,000,000 in 2017-18 (No. 44 in the NBA)

24
Enes Kanter

Enes Kanter, Boston Celtics

Career earnings: $94,807,183
2019-20 salary: $4,767,000
Highest salary: $19,264,603 in 2018-19 (No. 51 in the NBA)

