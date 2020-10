Ranking NBA teams by their TV ratings

NBA TV ratings have been a hot-button issue over recent years, but particularly this season, with the numbers falling to record-low levels, especially for nationally-televised games.

There were various reasons for the NBA’s ratings to be down, but at the end of the day, none of them matter; the league just has to hope they’ll bounce back next season when things are at least slightly more normal.

We were curious about which NBA teams were the most-viewed this season, so using regular-season games, we compiled a ranking of every team by their average viewers.

Below, you can check out our ranking of every NBA team by their TV ratings.