Ranking: The highest-paid shooting guards in NBA history

Seven years after his final game in the NBA, Kobe Bryant remains the highest-paid shooting guard in league history. The ‘Black Mamba’ made over $328 million in a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After Kobe, however, the following five shooting guards on the list are current NBA players… with James Harden projected to move past the L.A. legend in a few months.

Here’s the Top 20.

1
Kobe Bryant: $328,237,108

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 6
Highest rank: No. 1 in 2010-11
Salary that season: $24,806,250
Money per game: $209,602

2
James Harden: $305,039,833

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 8
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2016-17
Salary that season: $26,540,100
Money per game: $262,965

3
DeMar DeRozan: $230,005,770

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 26
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2016-17
Salary that season: $26,540,100
Money per game: $210,242

4
Klay Thompson: $226,333,321

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 28
Highest rank: No. 9 in 2020-21
Salary that season: $35,361,360
Money per game: $258,962

5
Bradley Beal: $222,827,273

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 29
Highest rank: No. 4 in 2022-23
Salary that season: $43,279,250
Money per game: $301,117

6
Jimmy Butler: $218,700,628

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 32
Highest rank: No. 11 in 2019-20
Salary that season: $32,742,000
Money per game: $250,516

7
Joe Johnson: $217,468,696

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 33
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2014-15
Salary that season: $23,180,790
Money per game: $155,668

8
Dwyane Wade: $199,499,205

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 37
Highest rank: No. 10 in 2015-16
Salary that season: $20,000,000
Money per game: $162,062

9
Vince Carter: $186,916,012

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 48
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2011-12
Salary that season: $21,300,000
Money per game: $114,742

10
Ray Allen: $184,356,410

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 50
Highest rank: No. 9 in 2009-10
Salary that season: $18,776,860
Money per game: $125,327

11
CJ McCollum: $181,313,440

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 51
Highest rank: No. 19 in 2017-18
Salary that season: $23,962,573
Money per game: $249,056

12
Eric Gordon: $178,199,742

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 53
Highest rank: No. 25 in 2014-15
Salary that season: $14,898,938
Money per game: $202,960

13
Tracy McGrady: $163,057,818

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 68
Highest rank: No. 1 in 2009-10
Salary that season: $23,239,562
Money per game: $165,038

14
Michael Finley: $138,576,839

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 94
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2007-08
Salary that season: $21,696,750
Money per game: $112,481

15
Devin Booker: $132,149,965

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 100
Highest rank: No. 23 in 2021-22
Salary that season: $31,650,600
Money per game: $230,628

16
Manu Ginobili: $129,539,615

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 102
Highest rank: No. 27 in 2012-13
Salary that season: $14,107,492
Money per game: $101,599

17
Evan Fournier: $126,999,101

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 106
Highest rank: No. 41 in 2016-17
Salary that season: $17,000,000
Money per game: $183,790

18
Zach LaVine: $124,743,797

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 109
Highest rank: No. 19 in 2022-23
Salary that season: $37,096,500
Money per game: $223,155

19
Jamal Crawford: $124,283,187

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

All-time earnings rank: No. 110
Highest rank: No. 56 in 2010-11
Salary that season: $10,800,000
Money per game: $88,710

