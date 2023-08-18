Ranking: The highest-paid shooting guards in NBA history

Seven years after his final game in the NBA, Kobe Bryant remains the highest-paid shooting guard in league history. The ‘Black Mamba’ made over $328 million in a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
After Kobe, however, the following five shooting guards on the list are current NBA players… with James Harden projected to move past the L.A. legend in a few months.
Here’s the Top 20.
1
Kobe Bryant: $328,237,108
All-time earnings rank: No. 6
Highest rank: No. 1 in 2010-11
Salary that season: $24,806,250
Money per game: $209,602
2
James Harden: $305,039,833
All-time earnings rank: No. 8
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2016-17
Salary that season: $26,540,100
Money per game: $262,965
3
DeMar DeRozan: $230,005,770
All-time earnings rank: No. 26
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2016-17
Salary that season: $26,540,100
Money per game: $210,242
4
Klay Thompson: $226,333,321
All-time earnings rank: No. 28
Highest rank: No. 9 in 2020-21
Salary that season: $35,361,360
Money per game: $258,962
5
Bradley Beal: $222,827,273
All-time earnings rank: No. 29
Highest rank: No. 4 in 2022-23
Salary that season: $43,279,250
Money per game: $301,117
6
Jimmy Butler: $218,700,628
All-time earnings rank: No. 32
Highest rank: No. 11 in 2019-20
Salary that season: $32,742,000
Money per game: $250,516
7
Joe Johnson: $217,468,696
All-time earnings rank: No. 33
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2014-15
Salary that season: $23,180,790
Money per game: $155,668
8
Dwyane Wade: $199,499,205
All-time earnings rank: No. 37
Highest rank: No. 10 in 2015-16
Salary that season: $20,000,000
Money per game: $162,062
9
Vince Carter: $186,916,012
All-time earnings rank: No. 48
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2011-12
Salary that season: $21,300,000
Money per game: $114,742
10
Ray Allen: $184,356,410
All-time earnings rank: No. 50
Highest rank: No. 9 in 2009-10
Salary that season: $18,776,860
Money per game: $125,327
11
CJ McCollum: $181,313,440
All-time earnings rank: No. 51
Highest rank: No. 19 in 2017-18
Salary that season: $23,962,573
Money per game: $249,056
12
Eric Gordon: $178,199,742
All-time earnings rank: No. 53
Highest rank: No. 25 in 2014-15
Salary that season: $14,898,938
Money per game: $202,960
13
Tracy McGrady: $163,057,818
All-time earnings rank: No. 68
Highest rank: No. 1 in 2009-10
Salary that season: $23,239,562
Money per game: $165,038
14
Michael Finley: $138,576,839
All-time earnings rank: No. 94
Highest rank: No. 2 in 2007-08
Salary that season: $21,696,750
Money per game: $112,481
15
Devin Booker: $132,149,965
All-time earnings rank: No. 100
Highest rank: No. 23 in 2021-22
Salary that season: $31,650,600
Money per game: $230,628
16
Manu Ginobili: $129,539,615
All-time earnings rank: No. 102
Highest rank: No. 27 in 2012-13
Salary that season: $14,107,492
Money per game: $101,599
17
Evan Fournier: $126,999,101
All-time earnings rank: No. 106
Highest rank: No. 41 in 2016-17
Salary that season: $17,000,000
Money per game: $183,790
18
Zach LaVine: $124,743,797
All-time earnings rank: No. 109
Highest rank: No. 19 in 2022-23
Salary that season: $37,096,500
Money per game: $223,155
19
Jamal Crawford: $124,283,187
All-time earnings rank: No. 110
Highest rank: No. 56 in 2010-11
Salary that season: $10,800,000
Money per game: $88,710
20
JJ Redick: $118,345,008
All-time earnings rank: No. 117
Highest rank: No. 27 in 2017-18
Salary that season: $23,000,000
Money per game: $112,709