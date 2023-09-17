Ranking: The oldest NBA players in Team USA history

With rumors of LeBron James interested in joining Team USA for the Paris Olympics, we thought it would be nice to look back at the oldest players to suit up for USA Basketball. If he plays, James, who turns 39 at the end of this year, would be the eldest player to compete for Team USA by a mile.

Take a look at the oldest players to represent the red, white, and blue.

(All ages at the start of FIBA tournaments).