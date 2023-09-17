Ranking: The oldest NBA players in Team USA history

MN Chan/Getty Images

Ranking: The oldest NBA players in Team USA history

Team USA

Ranking: The oldest NBA players in Team USA history

September 17, 2023- by

By |

With rumors of LeBron James interested in joining Team USA for the Paris Olympics, we thought it would be nice to look back at the oldest players to suit up for USA Basketball. If he plays, James, who turns 39 at the end of this year, would be the eldest player to compete for Team USA by a mile.

Take a look at the oldest players to represent the red, white, and blue.

(All ages at the start of FIBA tournaments).

1
Reggie Miller: 2002 World Championship

Getty Images

37 years and 5 days

2
Larry Bird: 1992 Olympics

USA TODAY Sports

35 years and 231 days

3
Jason Kidd: 2008 Olympics

Stu Forster/Getty Images

35 years and 140 days

4
Dominique Wilkins: 1994 World Championship

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

34 years and 205 days

5
John Stockton: 1996 Olympics

USA TODAY Sports

34 years and 116 days

6
Tim Hardaway: 2000 Olympics

Harry How /Allsport

34 years and 16 days

7
Wendell Alexis: 1998 World Championship

JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP via Getty Images

33 y ears and 363 days

8
Kobe Bryant: 2012 Olympics

Stu Forster/Getty Images

33 years and 340 days

9
Chauncey Billups: 2010 World Championship

Nick Laham/Getty Images

33 years and 337 days

10
Antonio Davis: 2002 World Championship

Pristine Auction

33 years and 302 days

11
David Wood: 1998 World Championship

Al Bello /Allsport

33 years and 241 days

12
JaVale McGee: 2021 Olympics

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

33 years and 188 days

13
Hakeem Olajuwon: 1996 Olympics

Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

33 years and 180 days

14
Charles Barkley: 1996 Olympics

USA TODAY Sports

33 years and 150 days

15
Karl Malone: 1996 Olympics

ANTONIO SCORZA/AFP via Getty Images

32 years and 362 days

16
Magic Johnson: 1992 Olympics

USA TODAY Sports

32 years and 347 days

17
Kevin Durant: 2021 Olympics

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

32 years and 299 days

18
Carmelo Anthony: 2016 Olympics

USA TODAY Sports

32 years and 69 days

19
Gary Payton: 2000 Olympics

ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images

32 years and 56 days

20
Steve Smith: 2000 Olympics

Andy Lyons /Getty Images

31 years and 170 days

, , , , , Basketball, Team USA

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home