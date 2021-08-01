Real Madrid has more players than any other team at the Olympic basketball tournament

While this year’s Olympic basketball tournament features more NBA players than ever before, it’s still mostly FIBA clubs who are the most represented at the Games.

And there’s actually a runaway No. 1 as far as the club with the most male basketball players participating: Real Madrid, the team that produced a certain Luka Doncic, who just tied the record for second-most points ever scored in an Olympic basketball contest.

The storied Spanish club leads the way with eight players taking part in the Olympic Games this summer, followed by Fenerbahce out of the Turkish League, Australia’s Melbourne United, the Miami Heat (the NBA team with most male basketball representatives in Tokyo), Olimpia Milano (Italy) and Union Olimpija (Slovenia), all of whom have four players at the Games.

Below, check out the teams with the most players at the Olympic male basketball tournament. There’s a few other NBA teams on the list.