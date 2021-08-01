Real Madrid has more players than any other team at the Olympic basketball tournament

While this year’s Olympic basketball tournament features more NBA players than ever before, it’s still mostly FIBA clubs who are the most represented at the Games.
And there’s actually a runaway No. 1 as far as the club with the most male basketball players participating: Real Madrid, the team that produced a certain Luka Doncic, who just tied the record for second-most points ever scored in an Olympic basketball contest.
The storied Spanish club leads the way with eight players taking part in the Olympic Games this summer, followed by Fenerbahce out of the Turkish League, Australia’s Melbourne United, the Miami Heat (the NBA team with most male basketball representatives in Tokyo), Olimpia Milano (Italy) and Union Olimpija (Slovenia), all of whom have four players at the Games.
Below, check out the teams with the most players at the Olympic male basketball tournament. There’s a few other NBA teams on the list.
Real Madrid (Spain): 8
Alberto Abalde, Rudy Fernandez, Usman Garuba, Thomas Heurtel, Nicolas Laprovittola, Sergio Llull, Vincent Poirier and Guerschon Yabusele.
Fenerbahce (Turkey): 4
Danilo Barthel, Nando De Colo, Achille Polonara and Jan Vesely.
Melbourne United (Australia): 4
Yudai Baba, Matthew Dellavedova, Chris Goulding and Jock Landale.
Miami Heat: 4
Precious Achiuwa, Bam Adebayo, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent.
Olimpia Milano (Italy): 4
Nicolo Melli, Riccardo Moraschini, Giampaolo Ricci and Sergio Rodriguez.
Union Olimpija (Slovenia): 4
Jaka Blazic, Ziga Dimec, Edo Muric and Luka Rupnik.
Valencia Basket (Spain): 4
Victor Claver, Klemen Prepelic, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui and Mike Tobey.
FC Barcelona (Spain): 3
Alex Abrines, Leandro Bolmaro and Pau Gasol.
Denver Nuggets: 3
Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar and JaVale McGee.
Gorgan (Iran): 3
Mohammad Jamshidi, Navid Rezaeifar and Michael Rostampour.
Milwaukee Bucks: 3
Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Jordan Nwora.
Utah Jazz: 3
Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Miye Oni.
Virtus Bologna (Italy): 3
Alessandro Pajola, Amedeo Tessitori and Ekpe Udoh.