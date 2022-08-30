RJ Barrett extended: How it impacts the Knicks and Donovan Mitchell trade talks

Barrett’s extension shouldn’t have much of an impact on trade negotiations with the Jazz unless they still want to acquire him for Mitchell. According to Wojnarowski, there have been frameworks discussed with Barrett and frameworks discussed without him that focused more on unprotected first-round picks and young players such as Quentin Grimes.

Because of Barrett’s extension, his incoming salary for a team trading for him is now $26.2 million, the average of $120 million, and his $10.9 million salary for 2022-23 over five years. The Knicks still need to send out at least an additional $13.3 million on top of Barrett’s $10.9 million to match for Mitchell. However, the Jazz can only take back $38 million for Mitchell, meaning they can’t acquire all of the Knicks’ required outgoing salary while matching salaries.

Utah doesn’t have cap space or a trade exception big enough to absorb Barrett’s inflated incoming salary, so if they still want him, a third team would most likely have to get involved to take on New York’s additional salary filler. There are some combinations the Knicks could send out that makes a deal work without a third team, but that would require trading a majority of their young players on rookie contracts.

With Barrett now less likely to be included in a trade for Mitchell, a package based on draft picks and young players could be focused on. According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, the Jazz remain interested in Grimes, Obi Toppin, and several of New York’s unprotected future first-round picks. He adds that the Knicks have been hesitant to give up too much in hopes of preserving enough assets to potentially acquire another significant player in the future.

