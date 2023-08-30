Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and eight other breakout players at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

While the 2023 FIBA World Cup does not feature the same star power as the Olympics, there are still plenty of quality players competing. As always, there are also emerging stars who take advantage of the spotlight to showcase their skills at the highest level. Here are nine of the biggest breakthroughs from the first round of the tournament:
Josh Hawkinson (Japan) 🇯🇵
A former star at Washington State with minimal NBA draft buzz, Josh Hawkinson was an unlikely choice for Japan’s naturalized player spot. But the 28-year-old big man, who has played in the Asian country his whole professional career, should be now close to untouchable. As one of the tournament’s leading rebounders, Hawkinson has provided much-needed muscle and inside presence for a team that lacked both, while also showing some potential to stretch the floor. If Japan qualifies for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Hawkinson will have another opportunity to showcase his skills to the world.
Stats: 23.3 ppg, 12.0 rpb, 1.0 bpg, 70.0 FG% and 14.3 3P% in three games
Andres Feliz (Dominican Republic) 🇩🇴
The Dominican Republic has been one of the most surprising teams in the World Cup so far, finishing the first stage undefeated, including a win against Italy. However, it is even more shocking that Karl-Anthony Towns has not been the best player for the Caribbean team. This honor belongs to Andres Feliz, a former Illinois point guard who has been one of the best shooters in the competition… in addition to showing his playmaking skills. Currently playing in the top Spanish League, Feliz’s accuracy from deep will be a major factor in determining how far his team will go this year.
Stats: 17.7 ppg, 5.7 rpb, 5.0 apg, 63.3 FG% and 55.6 3P% in three games
Carlik Jones (South Sudan) 🇸🇸
Carlik Jones, one of the lesser-known players with an NBA contract, emerged as the star for South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation. The Chicago two-way player made World Cup history with an unprecedented 35-point, 11-assist performance against Puerto Rico, and was a key factor in the historic win over China. Despite a lackluster effort in the decisive game against Serbia, the reigning G League MVP showed plenty of reasons for the Bulls to keep him around.
Stats: 19.7 ppg, 2.7 rpb, 7.7 apg, 47.6 FG% and 46.2 3P% in three games
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (Jordan) 🇯🇴
A 28-year-old player with six seasons of experience in the NBA shouldn’t surprise anyone. Still, the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson experience with Jordan has been a wild ride. With a new look and a lean physique that reminds us of peak Kobe Bryant, the former Nets defensive specialist became one of the most lethal scorers of the tournament. It was the culmination of an evolution he started after losing his spot in the NBA, averaging 30 points last year in the Philippines, where he also won the championship and the equivalent of MVP of the season. Hollis-Jefferson 2.0 is simply a blast.
Stats: 27.7 ppg, 8.3 rpb, 3.3 apg, 49.0 FG% and 22.2 3P% in three games
Xavier Cooks (Australia) 🇦🇺
Xavier Cooks is another NBA player who is unknown to all but the most ardent fans. He embodies the next evolution of the classic Australian style of player: hard-nosed and combative on every possession, but with more skill than meets the eye. In the 2023 World Cup, his energy was contagious when his team needed it most, including the do-or-die game against Japan, where the Wizards forward made history by tying the record for most offensive rebounds (10) in the tournament’s history.
Stats: 14.0 ppg, 7.7 rpb, 1.3 apg and 65.5 FG% in three games
Nikola Jovic (Serbia) 🇷🇸
After an uneventful rookie season, Heat fans (and maybe Blazers fans too?) can start getting excited about Nikola Jovic. The 20-year-old forward is the front-runner for the Rising Star Award after three splendid games with Serbia. Jovic is averaging 17 points while shooting a whopping 75 percent from the field, with zero turnovers so far. A master class of efficiency, despite playing for one of the countries where the pressure to win feels stronger.
Stats: 17.0 ppg, 2.7 rpb, 3.0 apg, 75.0 FG% and 66.7 3P% in three games
Arturs Zagars (Latvia) 🇱🇻
One of the most shocking upsets of the tournament was Latvia’s victory over France, a powerhouse team, without Kristaps Porzingis. In addition to the NBA-experienced Bertans brothers, Arturs Zagars was the best player for the Baltic squad. A crafty 23-year-old combo guard, he had been on the scouting radar for a while as a potential NBA prospect but had never fully demonstrated his talent on a big stage until now. As a free agent, Zagars’ rise to prominence could not have come at a better time, as the World Cup has provided him with the perfect showcase.
Stats: 12.3 ppg, 1.7 rpb, 6.7 apg, 58.3 FG% and 38.5 3P% in three games
Yago Dos Santos (Brazil) 🇧🇷
Brazil kicked off the World Cup with a setback: former NBA player Raul Neto’s tournament-ending injury. However, Yago Dos Santos emerged as a savior. Standing at 5-10, the point guard, dubbed ‘O Monstrinho’ (The Little Monster), guided Brazil to the second round. His standout performance included a 24-point, 12-assist game against the Ivory Coast. After securing the Finals MVP accolade in the German league, Dos Santos is primed for the spotlight. With Neto’s absence, Dos Santos has risen to the occasion, showcasing his talents on the global stage and reaffirming Brazil’s basketball prowess.
Stats: 17.3 ppg, 4.3 rpb, 7.3 apg, 56.3 FG% and 57.1 3P% in three games
Juan Nuñez (Spain) 🇪🇸
The successor to Jose Manuel Calderon and Ricky Rubio, guard Juan Nuñez is having a moment in this World Cup. Born in 2004, the draft-eligible Spaniard has not felt the pressure in his debut in a major tournament with the National Team, finishing the first group stage as one of the best playmakers of the tournament. Like his predecessors, Nuñez is showing maturity beyond his years with few mistakes… just what Spain needs to keep its hopes of winning the tournament alive.
Stats: 7.0 ppg,4.7 rpb, 6.3 apg, 63.6 FG% and 50.0 3P% in three games