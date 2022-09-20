Q&A: Ronnie 2K on Kevin Durant, JR Smith and Dion Waiters stories, what’s next for NBA 2K, more

Ronnie 2K: It’s very hectic, but it’s very dynamic, like there are a lot of different things happening. There are things like this with the press and whatnot. There are a lot of player interactions.

I’ll just give you an example of yesterday. I was going to shoot the holiday spot for 2K, but at the same time, I was back and forth with Devin Booker about trying to stream for the first time with him in the game. Getting his head right, getting his badges right, so we can go out and get people really excited about him playing and looking like himself.

Meanwhile, I’m trying to be talent on camera, and I’m getting messaged by everybody that is in the athlete, celebrity, or music world whether it’s needing their copy, needing their upgrades, or getting their logos. It’s a lot. Of course, the business continues. We also have all of our partnership things that need to stay kind of dynamic and relevant. Our in-game content, whether that’s my team cards or in-game apparel. I’m very involved in that. What’s great, and what I think has kept me here for 15 years more than anything outside of the amazing people I work with, is that no one day is the same as another. I think that that’s what makes it a great workplace. It’s a different challenge every day, and one that’s like fun and relevant sports.