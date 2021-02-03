Rookie of the Year Race: LaMelo Ball has jumped off to an early lead

After the strangest offseason in NBA history, this class of rookies has been thrust into an even tougher adjustment period than usual.

Now that we have had five weeks to evaluate them, however, we have a much better idea of who the best rookies have been. LaMelo Ball has been leading the pack, but to get a better sense of who his competitors may be for Rookie of the Year, we surveyed our staff.

Like our weekly MVP rankings, every member of our team voted on their personal Top 10 rankings for Rookie of the Year. We averaged out the results to get a cumulative ranking from the HoopsHype staff.

Every month, we will release our updated rankings for the Rookie of the Year race.

All relevant statistics are accurate as of Feb. 1, 2021 and are pulled from Basketball-Reference, RealGM or NBA.com unless noted otherwise.