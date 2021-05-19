Rookie of the Year Race: Our final rankings of the 2020-21 season

After an incredibly strange draft cycle, the new class of rookies has now completed their first regular season in the NBA.

Despite the unusual offseason and then compacted schedule of their debut campaigns, there are several young players and fresh faces who have made their presence known all season long.

To celebrate that, every month, we released our updated rankings for the Rookie of the Year race. To see the changes from April, you can read the previous version here.

Like our weekly MVP rankings, every member of our team voted on their personal Top 10 rankings for Rookie of the Year. We averaged out the results to get a cumulative ranking from the HoopsHype staff.

All relevant statistics are pulled from Basketball-Reference, RealGM or NBA.com unless noted otherwise.