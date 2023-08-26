With the regular season start two months away, 17 teams already have the minimum required 14 players on standard contracts while staying within the 15-player limit. With training camp roughly a month away, these teams are filling up their two-way slots and adding players on Exhibit 9 and 10 deals who could end up on their G-League squads.

Of the 13 teams that still need to work on their roster, five of them are above the 15-player maximum. These teams must either waive or trade players to get within the regular season limit. The other eight teams currently have 13 players rostered and must sign one more to a standard contract before the regular season starts.

Here is a breakdown of all 13 teams that need to make moves before the season opener.