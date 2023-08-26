With the regular season start two months away, 17 teams already have the minimum required 14 players on standard contracts while staying within the 15-player limit. With training camp roughly a month away, these teams are filling up their two-way slots and adding players on Exhibit 9 and 10 deals who could end up on their G-League squads.
Of the 13 teams that still need to work on their roster, five of them are above the 15-player maximum. These teams must either waive or trade players to get within the regular season limit. The other eight teams currently have 13 players rostered and must sign one more to a standard contract before the regular season starts.
Here is a breakdown of all 13 teams that need to make moves before the season opener.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Roster count: 18
The Thunder have to cut three roster spots by the time the regular season starts. Their crunch is the most fascinating depending on the direction they want to take. If they want to prioritize their youth, they can waive veterans like Davis Bertans and Victor Oladipo. If they want to keep those players’ large salaries for a potential big trade later in the season, they could cut some of their young players on non-guaranteed deals like Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, and Jack White. Hopefully, they could find a consolidation trade so they don’t have to waive anyone they value.
San Antonio Spurs
Roster count: 18
The San Antonio Spurs need to reduce their roster by three players and it seems likely to come from their newly added veterans this summer. This offseason they utilized their cap space to acquire Reggie Bullock, Cedi Osman, and Cameron Payne with draft assets attached. They also still have Devonte Graham and Khem Birch. If they aren’t traded, a few lucky teams could end up signing one of those good role players.
Memphis Grizzlies
Roster count: 17
The Memphis Grizzlies’ offseason still feels somewhat incomplete given their hole at small forward after losing Dillon Brooks in free agency. They could look to make a consolidation trade that gets them a new starting wing while trimming their roster down to 15. If no trade materializes, they would need to waive two players. Josh Christopher and Isaiah Todd, both of whom were salary dumped by their respective teams, could be the most logical cuts.
Los Angeles Clippers
Roster count: 16
The Los Angeles Clippers offseason also feels incomplete as they remain in the mix to acquire James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. A potential framework could see them sending out more players than they receive in order to match salaries for Harden. If they stick to this roster into the season, Jason Preston seems like the most likely player to get waived. He had his guaranteed date pushed back twice already as the Clippers continue to negotiate with the Sixers.
Toronto Raptors
Roster count: 16
The Toronto Raptors could trade Pascal Siakam, which could further complicate their roster crunch if they take back more players than they move. If they don’t make such a trade, they would only need to waive one player. As of now, Jeff Dowtin Jr. seems like the odd man out since he’s the only player with a non-guaranteed contract. Otto Porter Jr. and Malachi Flynn could also be in consideration if Dowtin Jr. impresses during the preseason.
Washington Wizards
Roster count: 16
The Washington Wizards could resolve their roster crunch by finding a trade for one of their veterans. Landry Fields and Delon Wright have been mentioned in trade rumors this summer, while Danilo Gallinari seems unmotivated to accept a buyout at this time. If no trade materializes, they could look to waive one of their lowest-paid players, such as Mike Muscala, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Anthony Gill, Xavier Cooks, or Ryan Rollins.
Boston Celtics
Roster count: 13
The Boston Celtics need to sign one player to a standard contract after waiving Justin Champagnie. Their biggest need right now is at the wing and are working out players such as TJ Warren, Lamar Stevens, Glenn Robinson III, and Louis King. They could also look to add another big man with their 15th spot if they’re okay with taking the additional tax hit.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Roster count: 13
The Cleveland Cavaliers need to sign one more player to a standard contract. Most likely it will be a minimum player since they’re just $2.8 million below the luxury tax. They also are in need of another wing and could use any of the players the Celtics are targeting.
Golden State Warriors
Roster count: 13
The Golden State Warriors need to add one more player and will likely keep their 15th spot open for tax purposes. They are set to have a $202 million penalty and $411 million roster once they sign their 14th player. If they don’t sign a player they’ve been targeting, they could let a player in training camp earn the last spot, such as Lester Quinones.
Houston Rockets
Roster count: 13
The Houston Rockets still need to add one more player and have their room mid-level available. They remain on the hunt for veterans as they look to make a push toward the playoffs.
Los Angeles Lakers
Roster count: 13
The Los Angeles Lakers need to sign one more player even though it would take them slightly over the luxury tax. They are reportedly seeking a stretch big with Christian Wood being their preferred target. If they don’t land him, they could pursue players like JaMychal Green or Blake Griffin.
Miami Heat
Roster count: 13
The Miami Heat’s roster remains in a holding pattern as the front office continues to pursue a trade for Damian Lillard. If they acquire him, there’s a good chance they go over the second tax apron while opening up more roster spots. They could end up having to sign multiple players before the season starts and have already been linked to players like Kelly Oubre and Svi Mykhailiuk.
Portland Trail Blazers
Roster count: 13
The Portland Trail Blazers are also in a holding pattern as they continue to negotiate a Damian Lillard trade. There’s a good chance that they resolve their roster crunch in such a deal, meaning they’ll likely not sign anyone to a guaranteed contract in the meantime.