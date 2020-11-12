Four potential Russell Westbrook trade destinations

One reported interested party for Westbrook already are the Charlotte Hornets, who The Athletic’s Shams Charania mentioned as a potential suitor early on Thursday:

The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook, sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/8hineXP3AN — Stadium (@Stadium) November 12, 2020

The pairing makes sense for a multitude of reasons.

For starters, even with all the cap space they’re set to have this offseason and the next, Charlotte is not a free-agent destination, so their best bet towards getting back to relevancy will be on the trade market.

Plus, with Mitch Kupchak calling the shots as general manager and Michael Jordan the team’s owner, Charlotte probably doesn’t want to do a full five-year rebuild, but rather get back to at least ‘decent’ as soon as possible. Adding Westbrook, especially on an Eastern Conference team for the first time, is a surefire way to do that.

Add the fact that Westbrook is a Jordan Brand guy himself, and this fit starts to make even more sense.

To make such a deal happen, all the Hornets would have to send Houston as far as contracts go is Nic Batum’s expiring deal, which the Rockets would undoubtedly love so as to get out of cap jail as soon as possible. Part of Houston’s rebuild, if they do undergo one, will be to clean up their books.

To sweeten the pot, Charlotte won’t have to go as far as adding the No. 3 pick to the deal; sending the Rockets Miles Bridges should be more than enough for the two sides to come to an agreement here.