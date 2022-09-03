The highest-paid players in NBA history

With the explosion of the NBA salary cap as well as inflation, current player salaries are astronomical and blow player salaries from two decades ago out of the water.

The only players who can even remotely keep up with the highest-paid men of today are the likes of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O’Neal, three of the NBA’s biggest stars of all time.

Of course, LeBron James is the league’s highest-paid player, trailed by Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.