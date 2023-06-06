Scott Williams: I hope MJ and Pippen sit down together and work things out

SW: I mentioned in my book that they’re 1 and 1A, in my opinion. I enjoy LeBron, I had him when he was just turning 20 years old halfway through the season. So, I had him before he was fully developed into the player that he has become, but I got a front-row seat to watch that over my time broadcasting and coaching in the NBA. So, it’s been a joy to be in the discussion of one of four guys that played with both Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

I like to think that I played with Michael. The real Michael Jordan, not the one that those guys played with in Washington. He would take players’ confidence from them and it did not matter who that player was to the point where they would be left thinking I can’t beat this guy. When they got home at night, they wouldn’t be able to dream that they could beat him. That’s how he robbed players and he just delivered in a way that everyone expected him to deliver, but he still found ways to surpass their expectations.

It’s really an intangible. It’s hard to put into words, but we see guys like Karl Malone, John Stockton, Clyde Drexler, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, I can go on and on about the guys. I watched him systematically dismantle their ability to think that they could beat the Bulls. Scottie Pippen was great, and Dennis Rodman played his role. Same with Horace Grant, and some of the guys that were on the group of teams that I was with them, but it was the way that he went out there and that he delivered in the biggest moments you just think, ‘Can’t beat this dude, man’. He just refuses to lose. You might not win every game, if you’re not beating them in a series and that’s when he was at the top of his game. That’s what I got when I got to the Bulls. In 1990-91, I got that version of MJ. I got that killer instinct, dude, that would just snatch someone’s soul from inside them. And to me, that was great to be close to that greatness. That’s how I love playing team basketball. I didn’t need to be the star, but I needed to be on the floor and win. Having that guy as a teammate we go with everyone else does their job, you gonna win.