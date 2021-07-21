Seven reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks are 2020-21 champions

Not enough can be said about how great Antetokounmpo has been over recent years, but especially this season, after multiple postseason failures, to come back and win a championship is borderline storybook stuff.

Antetokounmpo’s flaws – his lack of shooting, first and foremost – are well-documented and have been exposed by multiple playoff opponents, even this year.

But even in spite of those flaws, Antetokounmpo’s rare abilities as an almost-7-footer to attack the basket, set up plays for others and bring the ball down the floor while possessing freakishly long arms and otherworldly sudden explosiveness make him a generational talent – one that finally has the ring he deserves.

Just look at Antetokounmpo’s work in Game 6 of the Finals.

50 points on 25 shots. Tied for the sixth-best scoring performance in championship series history, the second-best since 1993. That’s to go with 14 rebounds and five blocks, making him the first player in NBA history since at least 1962 with a 50/14/5 stat line in a Finals game.

He did that all while looking like a modern-day version of Shaquille O’Neal, absolutely unstoppable down low but capable of handling the ball… and making his free throws.

Antetokounmpo was so locked in in the outing, he even made 17 of his 19 free-throw attempts after shooting 55.6 percent from the stripe in the playoffs and 59.1 percent in the Finals.

Terrifying, historic, iconic performance by the two-time league MVP.

Antetokounmpo may not always be the guy to take over with clutch bucket-getting late in tight games, but his effort on both ends of the floor is unmatched, a unique trait for a superstar, and that drive and will to win finally got a chance to shine this postseason.