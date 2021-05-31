Shareef Abdur-Rahim on the 1996 draft class, his NBA career, Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga

Abdur-Rahim: What I think that draft signified was just very unique. Allen Iverson was maybe the smallest No. 1 pick of all-time at that time. He was such a unique player. Marcus Camby was so unique. Antoine Walker was a very unique player. Kevin (Garnett) started the wave of high schoolers coming in, and then Kobe (Bryant) and Jermaine O’Neal continued it. Stephon (Marbury) and myself were like the front end of the one-and-done. That wasn’t even a tagline at that point. Then, you had all of these successful players that had out-of-this-world success that no one would imagine that you’d get a two-time All-Star at the bottom of the lottery. You get a high school kid that was an MVP and an all-time great. You get a Hall of Famer and a four-time Defensive Player of the Year in Ben Wallace that was undrafted.

Where do we rank? My father would always talk to me when I was a kid about Oscar Robertson and how great he was and he averaged a triple-double. His point to me would always be we couldn’t say whichever player was the greatest all-time because you’ve got to think of Oscar and the triple-double or you’ve got to think of Bill Russell who won 11 rings. I’ve always tried to refrain from what’s better than a thing I didn’t have a great comparison against because I didn’t see it or I wasn’t a part of it. I have a hard time saying that class is better than the other noteworthy classes before. I think the class that’s in comparison is the 1984 class with Michael Jordan.