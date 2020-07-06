NBA signature sneakers: From most expensive to cheapest

Ever since Walt “Clyde” Frazier became the first player to have his own signature shoe in the NBA, basketball has been littered with signature sneakers from the majority of the league’s most marketable stars.
From Larry Bird and Magic Johnson to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, some of the highest-quality basketball sneakers in shoewear history have come from top players’ signature lines.
Of course, that high-quality product also means usually, those shoes can get pretty expensive.
Below, we present a gallery of current NBA signature sneakers from the most expensive to the cheapest, including which players are rocking which shoes.
1. Nike LeBron 17
NBA players who wear the shoe: LeBron James, Markelle Fultz, OG Anunoby, Meyers Leonard, Nigel Williams-Goss, Luke Kornet
2. Jordan Brand Why Not Zer0.3
NBA players who wear the shoe: Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo
3. Nike KD13
NBA players who wear the shoe: Kevin Durant
You can buy on Amazon for $149.99
4. Anta RR5
NBA players who wear the shoe: Rajon Rondo
Price: $149.00
5. New Balance OMN1S
NBA players who wear the shoe: Kawhi Leonard
Price: $139.99
5. Under Armour Curry 7
NBA players who wear the shoe: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Willie Cauley-Stein, Wesley Iwundu, Damion Lee, Anthony Tolliver
7. adidas D.O.N. Issue #1
NBA players who wear the shoe: Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio, Yogi Ferrell, Derrick Favors
8. Anta KT5
NBA players who wear the shoe: Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Jacob Evans
Price: $135.00
9. K8IROS Mark II
NBA players who wear the shoe: Spencer Dinwiddie
Price: $130.00
10. Jordan Brand CP3.XII
NBA players who wear the shoe: Chris Paul, Frank Kaminsky
11. Nike Zoom Freak 1
NBA players who wear the shoe: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Holiday, De’Andre Hunter, Tyler Herro, Bobby Portis, Richaun Holmes, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jordan Clarkson, Malcolm Brogdon
12. adidas Harden Vol. 4
NBA players who wear the shoe: James Harden, Kyle Lowry, Patrick Beverley, Carsen Edwards, Dzanan Musa
13. Nike PG 4
NBA players who wear the shoe: Paul George
14. Nike Kyrie 6
NBA players who wear the shoe: Kyrie Irving, Ja Morant, Marcus Morris, Caris LeVert, Jared Dudley, Josh Gray, Tyus Jones, Reggie Bullock, Jordan McRae, Tony Bradley
15. adidas D Rose 10
NBA players who wear the shoe: Derrick Rose
16. adidas Dame 6
NBA players who wear the shoe: Damian Lillard, Goran Dragic, Jaylen Brown, Sekou Doumbouya
Basketball, NBA, Sneakers, Evergreen, Featured, Sneakers, Top