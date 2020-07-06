USA Today Sports

NBA signature sneakers: From most expensive to cheapest

Damian Lillard, adidas

NBA signature sneakers: From most expensive to cheapest

Sneakers

NBA signature sneakers: From most expensive to cheapest

July 6, 2020- by

By |

Ever since Walt “Clyde” Frazier became the first player to have his own signature shoe in the NBA, basketball has been littered with signature sneakers from the majority of the league’s most marketable stars.

From Larry Bird and Magic Johnson to Michael JordanKobe Bryant and LeBron James, some of the highest-quality basketball sneakers in shoewear history have come from top players’ signature lines.

Of course, that high-quality product also means usually, those shoes can get pretty expensive.

Below, we present a gallery of current NBA signature sneakers from the most expensive to the cheapest, including which players are rocking which shoes.

1. Nike LeBron 17

LeBron James, Nike

NBA players who wear the shoe: LeBron James, Markelle Fultz, OG Anunoby, Meyers Leonard, Nigel Williams-Goss, Luke Kornet

You can buy on Amazon for $186.54

2. Jordan Brand Why Not Zer0.3

Russell Wesbrook, Jordan Brand

NBA players who wear the shoe: Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo

You can buy on Amazon for $171.86

3. Nike KD13

Kevin Durant, NikeNBA players who wear the shoe: Kevin Durant

You can buy on Amazon for $149.99

 

4. Anta RR5

Rajon Rondo, Anta

NBA players who wear the shoe: Rajon Rondo

Price: $149.00

5. New Balance OMN1S

Kawhi Leonard, New Balance

NBA players who wear the shoe: Kawhi Leonard

Price: $139.99 

5. Under Armour Curry 7

Stephen Curry, Under Armour

NBA players who wear the shoe: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Willie Cauley-Stein, Wesley Iwundu, Damion Lee, Anthony Tolliver

You can buy on Amazon for $139.99

7. adidas D.O.N. Issue #1

Donovan Mitchell, adidas

NBA players who wear the shoe: Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio, Yogi Ferrell, Derrick Favors

You can buy on Amazon for $135.64

8. Anta KT5

Klay Thompson, Anta

NBA players who wear the shoe: Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Jacob Evans

Price: $135.00

9. K8IROS Mark II

Spencer Dinwiddie shoe

NBA players who wear the shoe: Spencer Dinwiddie

Price: $130.00

10. Jordan Brand CP3.XII

Chris Paul, Jordan Brand

NBA players who wear the shoe: Chris Paul, Frank Kaminsky

You can buy on Amazon for $129.99

11. Nike Zoom Freak 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nike

NBA players who wear the shoe: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Holiday, De’Andre Hunter, Tyler Herro, Bobby Portis, Richaun Holmes, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jordan Clarkson, Malcolm Brogdon

You can buy on Amazon for $125.98

12. adidas Harden Vol. 4

James Harden, adidas

NBA players who wear the shoe: James Harden, Kyle Lowry, Patrick Beverley, Carsen Edwards, Dzanan Musa

You can buy on Amazon for $119.95

13. Nike PG 4

Paul George, Nike

NBA players who wear the shoe: Paul George

You can buy on Amazon for $109.99

14. Nike Kyrie 6

Kyrie Irving, Nike

NBA players who wear the shoe: Kyrie Irving, Ja Morant, Marcus Morris, Caris LeVert, Jared Dudley, Josh Gray, Tyus Jones, Reggie Bullock, Jordan McRae, Tony Bradley

You can buy on Amazon for $108.67

15. adidas D Rose 10

Derrick Rose, adidas

NBA players who wear the shoe: Derrick Rose

You can buy on Amazon for $98.00

16. adidas Dame 6

Damian Lillard, adidas

NBA players who wear the shoe: Damian Lillard, Goran Dragic, Jaylen Brown, Sekou Doumbouya

You can buy on Amazon for $94.27

, , , , Basketball, NBA, Sneakers

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home