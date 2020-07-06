NBA signature sneakers: From most expensive to cheapest

Ever since Walt “Clyde” Frazier became the first player to have his own signature shoe in the NBA, basketball has been littered with signature sneakers from the majority of the league’s most marketable stars.

From Larry Bird and Magic Johnson to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, some of the highest-quality basketball sneakers in shoewear history have come from top players’ signature lines.

Of course, that high-quality product also means usually, those shoes can get pretty expensive.

Below, we present a gallery of current NBA signature sneakers from the most expensive to the cheapest, including which players are rocking which shoes.