Sixers offseason preview: Three decisions facing Philadelphia

A lot of Philadelphia’s issues boils down to Ben Simmons offensively. The halo he emanated since his rookie year has finally worn off and his game is being picked apart. He is undoubtedly one of the league’s elite defenders but he’s taking a lot away from the Sixers on offense with his lack of shooting, especially at the free-throw line. It might finally be time for them to get a new guard or wing player that can shoot and create his own shot.

The emergence of Matisse Thybulle as an All-Defensive player could give the Sixers enough confidence to actually move on from Simmons. The question is, can trading Simmons net them a ball-dominant All-Star? For example, if Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal became available, the Sixers could offer Simmons, up to three future first-round picks, and a young player such as Tyrese Maxey for one of them.

That could be a lot to offer on top of Simmons but ultimately his trade value will be in the eye of the beholder. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, general managers he spoke to are less interested in Simmons than they were prior to the playoffs and adds that he isn’t sure the Bulls would trade Zach LaVine for Simmons. The Sixers could have a hard time acquiring the right player they’re looking for while also sending Simmons to an interested team.

If they hold onto Simmons they might want to find that ball-dominant guard or wing that can facilitate the offense. Allowing Simmons to play off ball more could let him focus on his strengths which could take a lot of pressure off him. They could not acquire Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline and they can’t sign-and-trade for him due to hard cap limitations. Acquiring a player at the level of Lowry via trade could be exactly what the Sixers need to offset Simmons’ offensive limitations.