Sixers season preview: Will they get over the hump this year?

* The Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll could drive an elite offense… In limited minutes, the numbers on their pick-and-roll are just as strong as initially expected. Now that they have better personnel around them, they have more options in how they finish plays. They have more shooters to kick off to when doubled, and both are still excellent foul drawers, at least in the regular season. And even when Harden and Embiid aren’t on the floor together, they have so many versatile combinations to maximize production. They have the tools to have one of the league’s best offenses this season.

* A potential third All-Star in Tyrese Maxey… Where would the Sixers be right now had they not struck gold drafting Maxey? Not much is often expected with a 21st overall selection, but the Sixers wouldn’t be considered legitimate contenders without him. With so few pieces of “The Process” remaining, getting Maxey helps make up for a lot of their lost upside. Despite how well he played last year, there are still facets of his game he can improve on and master. He’s already premium insurance for Harden if he misses time or regresses, now the question is if he can become a perennial All-Star going forward.

* Sixers have the cohesion and depth to be a No. 1 seed… And that’s very important for a title contender with flaws and more potential factors that could go wrong for them. They have enough guard depth to stagger Harden in case he misses a significant amount of games. While there is no such thing as a replacement for Embiid, former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell can help keep the Sixers afloat in the regular season. If they can get just one of Korkmaz, Milton, or Niang to get hot on a given night, that’s another factor that could make them an advantage in a random night. Having a top seed gives them a higher chance at avoiding unfavorable matchups deep in the playoffs.