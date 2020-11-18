USA Today Sports

The slimmest players ever at the draft combine

Jeff Green

Size may matter in the NBA, but that’s more relative to players’ heights than their weights.

Nevertheless, NBA draft prospects still get their weights measured at the annual combine, just so teams get an idea of who may need to pack on some pounds (of muscle) and who needs to lose some (fat).

A prospect being on the lighter side may not totally ruin their chances of becoming a high-level NBA player (guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and George Hill, who you’ll find below, are a testament to that), but it sure might make it harder, particularly when it comes to finishing in the paint.

Below, the slimmest players ever at the NBA draft combine.

Tim Bowers, 2004

Tim Bowers

Body fat percentage: 2.6 percent

Dahntay Jones, 2003

Dahntay Jones

Body fat percentage: 2.6 percent

Aaron Brooks, 2007

Aaron Brooks

Body fat percentage: 2.7 percent

Theo Maledon, 2020

Theo Maledon

Body fat percentage: 2.8 percent

O'Shae Brissett, 2019

Oshae Brissett

Body fat percentage: 2.9 percent

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2018

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Body fat percentage: 3.0 percent

George Hill, 2008

George Hill

Body fat percentage: 3.0 percent

Ekene Ibekwe, 2007

Ekene Ibekwe

Body fat percentage: 3.2 percent

Devin Robinson, 2017

Devin Robinson

Body fat percentage: 3.2 percent

Terrence Ross, 2012

Terrence Ross

Body fat percentage: 3.2 percent

Carrick Felix, 2013

Carrick Felix

Body fat percentage: 3.3 percent

Avis Wyatt, 2007

Avis Wyatt

Body fat percentage: 3.3 percent

Lester Hudson, 2008

Body fat percentage: 3.4 percent

Jahmi'us Ramsey, 2020

Jahmi'us Ramsey

Body fat percentage: 3.4 percent

James Hughes, 2007

James Hughes

Body fat percentage: 3.5 percent

Russ Smith, 2014

Russ Smith

Body fat percentage: 3.5 percent

Darius Bazley, 2019

Darius Bazley

Body fat percentage: 3.6 percent

Jared Cunningham, 2012

Jared Cunningham

Body fat percentage: 3.6 percent

Kyle Hines, 2008

Kyle Hines

Body fat percentage: 3.6 percent

Brian Roberts, 2008

Brian Roberts

Body fat percentage: 3.6 percent

Jeff Green, 2007

Jeff Green

Body fat percentage: 3.7 percent

Jayden Scrubb, 2020

Body fat percentage: 3.7 percent

Jalen Smith, 2020

Jalen Smith

Body fat percentage: 3.7 percent

Terrico White, 2010

Terrico White

Body fat percentage: 3.7 percent

Karim Mane, 2020

Body fat percentage: 3.73 percent

