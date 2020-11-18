The slimmest players ever at the draft combine

Size may matter in the NBA, but that’s more relative to players’ heights than their weights.
Nevertheless, NBA draft prospects still get their weights measured at the annual combine, just so teams get an idea of who may need to pack on some pounds (of muscle) and who needs to lose some (fat).
A prospect being on the lighter side may not totally ruin their chances of becoming a high-level NBA player (guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and George Hill, who you’ll find below, are a testament to that), but it sure might make it harder, particularly when it comes to finishing in the paint.
Below, the slimmest players ever at the NBA draft combine.
Tim Bowers, 2004
Body fat percentage: 2.6 percent
Dahntay Jones, 2003
Body fat percentage: 2.6 percent
Aaron Brooks, 2007
Body fat percentage: 2.7 percent
Theo Maledon, 2020
Body fat percentage: 2.8 percent
O'Shae Brissett, 2019
Body fat percentage: 2.9 percent
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2018
Body fat percentage: 3.0 percent
George Hill, 2008
Body fat percentage: 3.0 percent
Ekene Ibekwe, 2007
Body fat percentage: 3.2 percent
Devin Robinson, 2017
Body fat percentage: 3.2 percent
Terrence Ross, 2012
Body fat percentage: 3.2 percent
Carrick Felix, 2013
Body fat percentage: 3.3 percent
Avis Wyatt, 2007
Body fat percentage: 3.3 percent
Lester Hudson, 2008
Body fat percentage: 3.4 percent
Jahmi'us Ramsey, 2020
Body fat percentage: 3.4 percent
James Hughes, 2007
Body fat percentage: 3.5 percent
Russ Smith, 2014
Body fat percentage: 3.5 percent
Darius Bazley, 2019
Body fat percentage: 3.6 percent
Jared Cunningham, 2012
Body fat percentage: 3.6 percent
Kyle Hines, 2008
Body fat percentage: 3.6 percent
Brian Roberts, 2008
Body fat percentage: 3.6 percent
Jeff Green, 2007
Body fat percentage: 3.7 percent
Jayden Scrubb, 2020
Body fat percentage: 3.7 percent
Jalen Smith, 2020
Body fat percentage: 3.7 percent
Terrico White, 2010
Body fat percentage: 3.7 percent
Karim Mane, 2020
Body fat percentage: 3.73 percent
