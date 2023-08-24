Some people on Twitter think Giannis Antetokounmpo is not the greatest Greek player: 'Nick Galis by far the best'

That Giannis Antetokounmpo is the greatest player in Greek basketball history should not be a controversial statement. But somehow it is in Greece with many on Twitter saying Nikos Galis is actually No. 1 after we posted this list with the best basketball player in each country’s history.

For those of you who don’t know him, the New Jersey-born Galis was a scoring machine in the 1980s, one who led multiple FIBA tournaments in scoring and won a Eurobasket gold medal in 1987. A fantastic player, no doubt. Galis’ impact in Greece on the sport of basketball was huge nonetheless.

With all that said, he doesn’t hold a candle to Antetokounmpo, who’s probably been the best player in the world the last five years and a Top 3 international player all-time.

So why are so many people not taking Giannis’ side in the debate? Take a look at the answers below.