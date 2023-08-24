Some people on Twitter think Giannis Antetokounmpo is not the greatest Greek player: 'Nick Galis by far the best'

That Giannis Antetokounmpo is the greatest player in Greek basketball history should not be a controversial statement. But somehow it is in Greece with many on Twitter saying Nikos Galis is actually No. 1 after we posted this list with the best basketball player in each country’s history.
For those of you who don’t know him, the New Jersey-born Galis was a scoring machine in the 1980s, one who led multiple FIBA tournaments in scoring and won a Eurobasket gold medal in 1987. A fantastic player, no doubt. Galis’ impact in Greece on the sport of basketball was huge nonetheless.
With all that said, he doesn’t hold a candle to Antetokounmpo, who’s probably been the best player in the world the last five years and a Top 3 international player all-time.
So why are so many people not taking Giannis’ side in the debate? Take a look at the answers below.
Nick Galis is the greatest, and its not even close
Maybe IF he win something with Greece NT… IMHO
Nope. Galis is. Giannis might be the best Greek that played in the NBA sure. He is top 3 in the world. But Galis created legacy for Greece. Can one day Giannis reach Galis? If he wins Gold medals in Eurobasket, Mundobasket, Olympics he might be able the ONLY one to challenge him
No medals with the National Team so…no.
But we love Giannis tho…
Galis will always be. Giannis need more Galis attitude to pass him. He has to have a state of mind of his own.
In terms of stats and performance definitely Giannis. But in terms of impact and legacy on the course of basketball in his country Gkalis wins hands down
He is not at the moment, but will most definitely be even if he retires today. Some time has to pass to let it sink in. Many people are emotional about some legends in the past.
I take nikos G
Nick Galis of course.
Sorry 😉
Maybe in Milwaukee Bucks history..Not even close in Greece's history..
No, Giannis is the best basketball player in Greece's history. He is not the greatest. Just like Jokić for Serbia.
The greatest athlete (not only basketball player) is Nikos Galis.Giannis is not even second on the list, especially when he is systematically avoids joining Greek National Team.
Nope!
We all know who is daddy pic.twitter.com/jh9S9LWgWb
It's not a debate indeed. That would be Nick Galis.
He is not even half of Spanoulis yet.
I think you are very young…Nick Galis by far the best
1) NIKOS GALIS
2) VASILIS SPANOULIS
3) GIANNIS pic.twitter.com/FXV5yaQGNi
Childish statement
I'm sorry, but this is the most disrespectful and ignorant statement ever. Haven't you ever heard about Nikos Galis?
Terrible basketball take… Nick Galis alone gave more to Greek basketball than all the Antetokounmpo brothers combined. Also players like Spanoulis Diamantidis Papaloukas had more influence in Greek basketball and not only than Giannis and that’s a fact! https://t.co/ew3HZEjfFG
??? https://t.co/2wn1KXJpJe pic.twitter.com/fL5OAacWbM
Fassoulas, Gallis, Giannakis, Diamantidis, Papaloukas, Papanikolau, Spanoulis,…. Man, are u serious??? https://t.co/qOZXdmxo9i
https://t.co/62toaQYnk9 pic.twitter.com/zpkYno8yMN
Because Giannis is an athlete, not a baller, that’s why. There is no goat that cannot shoot and dribble.
I would say that some comments actually make good points. At what point should we consider Legacy when talking about greatness? How much should that weigh it?
Galis with his generation brought the basketball to every village in Greece. Without Galis we wouldn't have the stars that were made after him. After Eurobasket of 1987 every corner of Greece had a Basketball court that made the future stars!
What’s shocking is your lack of basketball culture and culture sensitivity
Yiannis is a good basketballer but Galis was the Devil himself…
Its a player of all time (he could play in every Team from 80s till now, only few can do that)
Modern player with only bad in his play was his height,
But was cover it 👇 pic.twitter.com/kRdwWpNfIi
Haha you telling me you watched Galis? It’s stupid to compare, especially stupid for you guys who didn’t even watch him play…
