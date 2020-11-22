Sources: NBA free agency details on Serge Ibaka, Kent Bazemore, and more

The third day of NBA free agency has seen several rotation players come off the board.
Here’s a look at the latest intel HoopsHype has gathered from some recent free-agent agreements over the weekend.
Serge Ibaka
Ibaka agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, per reports, and will reunite with former Toronto Raptors teammates Kawhi Leonard. Ibaka has a player option for the second season.
The Raptors offered Ibaka a one-year, $12 million deal to return, league sources told HoopsHype. According to our HoopsHype salary cap expert, Yossi Gozlan, the Raptors likely focused on that $12 million figure for Ibaka because then they could’ve used the mid-level exception and remained right under the tax.
The Brooklyn Nets also expressed interest in signing Ibaka but could only offer their taxpayer mid-level exception.
As the Clippers enter an arms race in the battle for Los Angeles with the Lakers and a trip to the NBA Finals next season, Ibaka’s ability to protect the rim and stretch the floor is invaluable following the losses of Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green in free agency.
Kent Bazemore
Bazemore agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors for the veteran’s minimum, per The Athletic.
Bazemore, 31, drew interest from several teams, including the Clippers, Suns, Bucks, Nets, Knicks, Celtics, Lakers, and Hornets, HoopsHype has learned. The Kings pivoted off of Bazemore and will look for a younger option.
The Clippers discussed using their bi-annual exception on Bazemore, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Knicks considered offering slightly more than that, and the Phoenix Suns had interest in a two-year deal, league sources told HoopsHype.
Ultimately, Bazemore wanted to compete for rotation minutes on a playoff team, reunite with his long-time friend, Stephen Curry, and return to the Bay Area, where he began his career. With Klay Thompson out for the season, Bazemore should get ample playing time.
Wesley Iwundu
Iwundu landed a two-year deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports.
The Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, and New Orleans Pelicans also expressed interest in signing Iwundu, HoopsHype has learned.
Iwundu, who will turn 26 in December, is viewed as a solid defender and could become a rotation player for the Mavericks.
Willy Hernangomez
Hernangomez agreed to a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to The Athletic.
Hernangomez, 26, also received interest from the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets before agreeing to terms with the Pelicans, HoopsHype has learned.
Harry Giles
Giles agreed to a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources told HoopsHype. An agreement between both sides was first reported by ESPN.
By signing Giles to a minimum deal, the team will still have their bi-annual exception available to spend this offseason.
As noted by our HoopsHype salary cap expert, Yossi Gozlan, Portland is currently $2.8 million below the tax. Using the bi-annual exception would push them over it, but they can trade out of it later by moving a player like Zach Collins or Nassir Little.
