Sources: NBA free agency details on Serge Ibaka, Kent Bazemore, and more

Ibaka agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, per reports, and will reunite with former Toronto Raptors teammates Kawhi Leonard. Ibaka has a player option for the second season.

The Raptors offered Ibaka a one-year, $12 million deal to return, league sources told HoopsHype. According to our HoopsHype salary cap expert, Yossi Gozlan, the Raptors likely focused on that $12 million figure for Ibaka because then they could’ve used the mid-level exception and remained right under the tax.

The Brooklyn Nets also expressed interest in signing Ibaka but could only offer their taxpayer mid-level exception.

As the Clippers enter an arms race in the battle for Los Angeles with the Lakers and a trip to the NBA Finals next season, Ibaka’s ability to protect the rim and stretch the floor is invaluable following the losses of Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green in free agency.