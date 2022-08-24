NBA rumors: What's next for the Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving returning?

Jaylen Brown, an All-Star caliber player, was the best player discussed in any Durant trade scenario, but without Marcus Smart or Robert Williams and potentially additional draft pick compensation included in trade discussions, it wasn’t enough to move the needle for Brooklyn.

Multiple members of Brooklyn’s front office have been admirers of Atlanta’s John Collins from afar for years, league sources told HoopsHype. However, Collins wasn’t enough to be the headline player in a trade package with the Hawks for Durant.

Without Toronto offering Scottie Barnes and New Orleans offering Brandon Ingram, neither team would land Durant in Brooklyn’s eyes. As for Miami and Phoenix, Durant’s preferred destinations at the beginning of his trade request, neither team had the assets Brooklyn’s sought from the outset and would’ve required a complicated multi-team trade.

“I always thought returning was the best thing for Durant to win,” an Eastern Conference general manager told HoopsHype. “The Nets weren’t going to get anything close to what they wanted, so the best thing for them to do was salvage the relationship. After the Rudy Gobert trade, they would’ve had to get more for Durant.”

Numerous NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Gobert trade made it harder for Durant to be moved. The draft pick compensation Utah received from Minnesota was considered such a lopsided haul for Utah around the league that if the Nets got anything less than that for Durant, Brooklyn’s front office would’ve looked foolish, according to numerous rival executives.