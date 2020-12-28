Spencer Dinwiddie goes down: What’s next for the Nets and his free agency future

On paper, Brooklyn was arguably the league’s deepest team, as Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens said recently. While Dinwiddie started in the backcourt alongside Kyrie Irving in all three games to begin the season, he also provided valuable point guard insurance. Irving has only played in 70 or more games just three times through his first nine seasons. Last season, Dinwiddie averaged 21.3 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game in the 49 games he started at point guard.

While the loss of Dinwiddie is a blow to the team, it doesn’t dramatically alter the team’s championship aspirations, according to a rival Eastern Conference general manager.

“The Nets are still championship contenders,” the rival Eastern Conference general manager told HoopsHype. “Injuries are part of every team’s season. If your All-Star goes down, then it doesn’t matter how deep you are if you want to contend for a title.”

Looking ahead, Caris LeVert, who had a breakout season for Brooklyn as a starter last season, is a candidate to rejoin the starting lineup. Before the season, Nets coach Steve Nash said, “Caris is a starter. Will he start for us? I’m not sure. He’s so good with the ball in his hands there’s a case to be made that he plays that (Manu) Ginobili role.”

If the Nets prefer to keep LeVert as the team’s top playmaker off the bench to lead the second unit, Brooklyn can turn to Landry Shamet or Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot at shooting guard. The Nets can also move Joe Harris to shooting guard and elevate forward Taurean Prince as a starter. Tyler Johnson and Bruce Brown should also earn more minutes now off the bench.

“Other than the hiccup against the Hornets, Brooklyn has looked potent out of the gate,” an Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “The Nets were, and now are, looking for a reliable third scorer. It’s a tough break for the Nets in their pursuit of a championship and Dinwiddie in pursuit of his next contract. Next man up for LeVert, Shamet, and TLC.”

The Nets also have young assets and rotation players to make a trade if Brooklyn chooses that route.

“I think Brooklyn will look to trade for another point guard,” another Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “They could look to move Spencer with a pick to get a player.”

In case you’re wondering about a James Harden trade, as Rockets beat writer Jonathan Feigen alluded to on the HoopsHype podcast, it was unlikely before. Now, with Dinwiddie injured, it becomes even more challenging.

A likely scenario is the Nets will apply for a Disabled Player Exception worth $5.7 million, worth half his salary, as ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted. The DPE can be used to sign, claim, or trade for a player in the last year of his contract. Brooklyn would need to clear a roster spot.