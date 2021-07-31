Summer league rosters: Who's playing where

Following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBA summer league basketball returns in August. Most of the 2021 draftees will play for their first time with their new teams – along with young players under contract trying to improve their game and free agents looking for new deals.

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will once again be the main attraction, with all 30 franchises in play from August 8-17. Before that, Sacramento and Salt Lake City will host two smaller events starting on August 3.

These are the provisional rosters taking into account media reports and official announcements from teams.