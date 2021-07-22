Suns offseason preview: Five things Phoenix needs to prioritize

Chris Paul has secured himself a lot of money after carrying Phoenix to their first Finals appearance in 28 years. The 36-year-old guard has a player option worth $44.2 million to decide on by August 1. If Paul exercises it, he becomes eligible to extend for an additional two years and up to $96.6 million.

As great as Paul has been, he could be risking money by opting in and hoping for that extension. There’s no guarantee that Phoenix will want to pay him close to $50 million annually through age 39, especially given how expensive the roster will get starting in the 2022-23 season. His safest bet to add more long-term security might be to decline his player option and re-sign with the Suns on a new long-term deal with a starting salary smaller than his $44.2 million player option amount.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Paul intends to decline his player option or a long-term deal, perhaps in the three-year $100 million range. Such a contract would have him lose some money in the first season but would guarantee him an additional $56 million over the next three. It might not be his maximum potential dollar amount through an extension, but that is still a lot of money to add on.

Recent playoff teams that could offer Paul a maximum salary or close to it are Dallas and New York. It seems unlikely Paul would leave the Suns, but those are the main realistic options for him if he were to leave. If anything, they could drive up Paul’s price, so it will be interesting to see what his next contract ends up looking like.