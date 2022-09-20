Suns season preview: Can they get past that Game 7?

* No answer for the absolute best players… Their Achilles heel thus far has been their inability to contain some of the absolute best high-usage players in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo got whatever he wanted in the 2021 Finals, and Luka Doncic slowly figured out Phoenix’s defense and took it apart. Whether it’s a scheme or personnel issue, they need to be more prepared to take on the best players in the playoffs.

* Not enough threes… While the Suns thrive in shotmaking from the 5-19 foot range, it comes at the expense of their three-point shooting. The Suns attempted the fourth fewest shots from 25-29 foot range in last year’s regular season despite averaging a solid 35 percent from that range. They need to attempt more, especially in the playoffs where the Mavericks attempted nearly 1.5 times as many threes as the Suns did in their playoffs matchup.

* What if Chris Paul takes a step back?… The 37-year-old guard is the offensive engine for the Suns and has also been very available over the past three seasons, missing minimal time with injuries compared to previous years. He continues to play at an All-Star level, but what happens to the Suns if he no longer does? Any significant regression in his efficiency, passing, or defense could change their outlook for this season. With that in mind, it would make sense for the Suns to start being proactive in looking for additional backcourt playmaking.