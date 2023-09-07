In HoopsHype’s Team Asset Rankings, we assess and rank teams according to the combined value of their assets. This evaluation not only considers a team’s top players but also estimates the potential trade returns based on recent market trends and comparable player trades. Additionally, we weigh the team’s overall draft capital, as draft picks often serve as essential currency in trade negotiations. Essentially, this ranking answers the question, “Which team holds the most present value with the sum of its assets?”

(The 7th edition of our Trade Value Rankings works as a companion piece to see where the top players stack against each other).