In HoopsHype’s Team Asset Rankings, we assess and rank teams according to the combined value of their assets. This evaluation not only considers a team’s top players but also estimates the potential trade returns based on recent market trends and comparable player trades. Additionally, we weigh the team’s overall draft capital, as draft picks often serve as essential currency in trade negotiations. Essentially, this ranking answers the question, “Which team holds the most present value with the sum of its assets?”
(The 7th edition of our Trade Value Rankings works as a companion piece to see where the top players stack against each other).
1
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder are No. 1 in these rankings for a second consecutive year. The value of their players has gone up after several significant improvements, particularly with an All-NBA season from Shai Gilgeous–Alexander. They have several young players like Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Josh Giddey who each have significant trade value already. They also have 15 first-round picks and a whopping 21 second-round picks over the next seven drafts. At some point, they will need to consolidate a portion of these assets for help now.
Players (age):
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (25)
Chet Holmgren (21)
Jalen Williams (22)
Josh Giddey (20)
Luguentz Dort (24)
Ousmane Dieng (20)
Cason Wallace (19)
Draft picks till 2030: 15 first-round picks, 21 second-round picks
2
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs make one of the biggest leaps in these rankings thanks to drafting Victor Wembanyama, who is already No. 5 in our most recent trade value rankings. They’ve had improvements from players like Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson and could see more in recent selections like Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley. They’ve also significantly increased their draft equity over the next seven drafts with 12 first-rounders and 17 second-rounders.
Players (age):
Victor Wembanyama (19)
Keldon Johnson (23)
Devin Vassell (23)
Jeremy Sochan (20)
Tre Jones (23)
Malaki Branham (20)
Blake Wesley (20)
Draft picks till 2030: 12 first-round picks, 17 second-round picks
3
Houston Rockets
The Rockets have a ton of intriguing young players who each hold a lot of trade value individually. Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson are all within the Top 100 and could all make significant leaps under new head coach Ime Udoka. They now have several valuable veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks who could be moved down the road if their young players develop quickly enough. They also have plenty of draft equity and could look to cash in on some of them for more veteran help as they push for the playoffs.
Players (age):
Jalen Green (21)
Jabari Smith Jr. (20)
Alperen Sengun (21)
Fred VanVleet (29)
Dillon Brooks (27)
Amen Thompson (20)
Tari Eason (22)
Jae’Sean Tate (27)
Cam Whitmore (19)
Draft picks till 2030: 7 first-round picks, 12 second-round picks
4
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans remain high in these rankings as they continue to see steady improvements from all their young players. They have six players in the top 100, including Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson cracking the Top 30. They also have one of the biggest draft surpluses in the league with 10 first-round picks through 2030. They are primed to make a consolidation trade for an impactful player when the right opportunity comes up.
Players (age):
Zion Williamson (23)
Brandon Ingram (26)
Herbert Jones (24)
Trey Murphy III (23)
CJ McCollum (31)
Jonas Valanciunas (31)
Dyson Daniels (20)
Jose Alvarado (25)
Jordan Hawkins (21)
Draft picks till 2030: 10 first-round picks, 2 second-round picks
5
Boston Celtics
The Celtics remain high in these rankings largely thanks to having Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown locked in long-term. Both players could return a haul back to Boston similar to what the Nets got for Kevin Durant. They also have three additional players in the HoopsHype Top 100 Trade Value Rankings. Another healthy season from Kristaps Porzingis could strengthen his value on his new team-friendly extension. They have a slight surplus of picks that will help them replenish roster spots over the next few years.
Players (age):
Jayson Tatum (25)
Jaylen Brown (26)
Kristaps Porzingis (28)
Derrick White (29)
Robert Williams (25)
Malcolm Brogdon (20)
Payton Pritchard (25)
Draft picks till 2030: 8 first-round picks, 8 second-round picks
6
New York Knicks
The Knicks have a large group of young players who made strides recently like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes. They also have an All-NBA player in Julius Randle and an All-Star caliber player in Jalen Brunson. New York still has a massive surplus of 10 first-round picks over the next seven drafts, including a maximum of 8 of which are tradeable. They’re patiently waiting to cash in on their picks on the next available All-Star.
Players (age):
Jalen Brunson (27)
Julius Randle (28)
RJ Barrett (23)
Immanuel Quickley (24)
Mitchell Robinson (25)
Quentin Grimes (23)
Josh Hart (28)
Donte DiVincenzo (26)
Draft picks till 2030: 11 first-round picks, 10 second-round picks
Notable draft rights: Rokas Jokubaitis (22)
7
Utah Jazz
Utah ranks high in this list mostly thanks to their massive surplus of 13 future first-round picks. They have several new young players like Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler who are high in our Trade Value Rankings after their surprising seasons. The Jazz could reach the top of these rankings if any of their recent selections in this year’s draft pans out. They are on a good path where they can be competitive now while developing young players for the future.
Players (age):
Lauri Markkanen (26)
Walker Kessler (22)
Collin Sexton (24)
Taylor Hendricks (19)
Keyonte George (19)
Brice Sensabaugh (19)
Jordan Clarkson (31)
John Collins (25)
Draft picks till 2030: 13 first-round picks, 2 second-round picks
8
Orlando Magic
The Magic hold a lot of value in their franchise players Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. They also have a slight surplus of draft picks and several intriguing recent first-round selections. They should remain high in these rankings with all these players expected to improve over the years.
Players (age):
Paolo Banchero (20)
Franz Wagner (22)
Anthony Black (19)
Wendell Carter Jr. (24)
Markelle Fultz (25)
Jett Howard (19)
Jalen Suggs (22)
Draft picks till 2030: 8 first-round picks, 13 second-round picks
9
Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies hold the majority of their value in their core featuring Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, all of whom are within the Top 50. They lost Dillon Brooks in free agency but replaced him with Marcus Smart, who may have more value thanks to his great contract. They still have all their own first-round picks over the next seven drafts giving them enough assets to make a big swing for a wing that they desperately need.
Players (age):
Ja Morant (24)
Jaren Jackson Jr. (23)
Desmond Bane (25)
Marcus Smart (29)
Brandon Clarke (26)
Steven Adams (30)
Ziaire Williams (21)
David Roddy (22)
Santi Aldama (22)
Draft picks till 2030: 7 first-round picks, 2 second-round picks
Notable draft rights: Tarik Biberovic (22)
10
Indiana Pacers
The Pacers are set to rise in these rankings with Tyrese Haliburton looking like he will be one of the best guards in the next decade. They have several young players expected to be core members of the lineup such as Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, Obi Toppin, and Andrew Nembhard. They have all their own first-round picks going forward and two valuable veterans in Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. While the Pacers still have time until the younger players fully develop, the team is already trying to compete now.
Players (age):
Tyrese Haliburton (23)
Bennedict Mathurin (21)
Myles Turner (27)
Buddy Hield (30)
Jarace Walker (19)
Obi Toppin (25)
Andrew Nembhard (23)
Aaron Nesmith (23)
Ben Sheppard (22)
Draft picks till 2030: 8 first-round picks, 10 second-round picks
Notable draft rights: Mojave King (21)
11
Brooklyn Nets
While the Nets don’t have as much high-end talent on their roster, they now have a draft pick surplus and many valuable players on good contracts from trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Mikal Bridges has seen his trade value skyrocket upon significantly improving his play in Brooklyn. Nic Claxton, Cameron Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith are all very valuable players who could keep the team competitive. The team could rise in these rankings if Ben Simmons is able to rehabilitate his value. They could look to consolidate their assets for win-now help since they have no incentive to lose with two picks and three swaps owed to Houston through 2027.
Players (age):
Mikal Bridges (27)
Nic Claxton (24)
Cameron Johnson (27)
Ben Simmons (27)
Dorian Finney-Smith (30)
Spencer Dinwiddie (30)
Cam Thomas (21)
Noah Clowney (19)
Dariq Whitehead (19)
Draft picks till 2030: 9 first-round picks, 6 second-round picks
Notable draft rights: Nikola Milutinov (28)
12
Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers gained a lot of trade value with the selection of Scoot Henderson, who may have gone No. 1 in previous drafts. Damian Lillard also regained value after a lost 2021-22 season, and Shaedon Sharpe has shown a lot of promise in his rookie season. They could be even higher in these rankings if they trade Lillard for a significant haul.
Players (age):
Damian Lillard (33)
Scoot Henderson (19)
Shaedon Sharpe (20)
Jerami Grant (29)
Anfernee Simons (24)
Kris Murray (23)
Jusuf Nurkic (29)
Draft picks till 2030: 6 first-round picks, 7 second-round picks
13
Toronto Raptors
The Raptors hold most of their value in their top players like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, both of whom have been in trade rumors over the past year. A large part of their value is in Scottie Barnes who remains No. 31 in our rankings despite a stagnant season. They also have most of their own picks over the next seven drafts that they could use in a deal to improve their window. They could get a ton of value for their starters if they ever decide to move them and enter a rebuild.
Players (age):
Pascal Siakam (29)
Scottie Barnes (22)
OG Anunoby (26)
Jakob Poeltl (27)
Gary Trent Jr. (24)
Gradey Dick (19)
Precious Achiuwa (23)
Draft picks till 2030: 6 first-round picks, 5 second-round picks
14
Denver Nuggets
All of Denver’s rotation players got bumps in trade value after their 2022-23 performances, particularly Nikola Jokic, who is No. 1 in our trade value rankings. Jamal Murray ascended to No. 20 after his brilliant Finals performance while Aaron Gordon is No. 46. Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also hold some positive trade value. Most of their value is in their top players since they lack so many future draft picks after several trades.
Players (age):
Nikola Jokic (28)
Jamal Murray (26)
Aaron Gordon (27)
Michael Porter Jr. (25)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (30)
Christian Braun (22)
Peyton Watson (20)
Julian Strawther (21)
Draft picks till 2030: 4 first-round picks, 5 second-round picks
15
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers have few draft picks at their disposal but hold a lot of value from their best players. Their Top 3 guys (Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, and Darius Garland) all hold vast amounts of value and are within the Top 35 of the trade value rankings. Jarrett Allen is on a great contract with three years left at an awesome rate. Their path toward improving the roster is limited without promising young players or draft picks.
Players (age):
Evan Mobley (22)
Donovan Mitchell (26)
Darius Garland (23)
Jarrett Allen (25)
Max Strus (27)
Draft picks till 2030: 4 first-round picks, 7 second-round picks
Notable draft rights: Khalifa Diop (21)
16
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors slide in these rankings after a down season with little improvement from their young players. They also offloaded Jordan Poole along with several prospects and a draft pick for Chris Paul, who joins an already aging cast of veterans. Between Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, Wiggins may hold the most value at 28 years old on a great contract. Stephen Curry still holds immense trade value (No. 9) and is the main factor keeping the Warriors this high.
Players (age):
Stephen Curry (25)
Draymond Green (33)
Andrew Wiggins (28)
Klay Thompson (33)
Jonathan Kuminga (20)
Moses Moody (21)
Brandin Podziemski (20)
Kevon Looney (27)
Draft picks till 2030: 5 first-round picks, 4 second-round picks
Notable draft rights: Gui Santos (21)
17
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks remain steady in these rankings with their veterans retaining trade value. Giannis Antetokounmpo is No. 3 in the HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings while Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis Jr. all make the Top 100. They are limited to trade just first-round pick, which could hamper their ability to improve the team around Antetokounmpo. If the team disappoints again, it’s possible we see just how much trade value he has if he were ever to request a trade.
Players (age):
Giannis Antetokounmpo (28)
Jrue Holiday (33)
Khris Middleton (32)
Brook Lopez (35)
Bobby Portis Jr. (28)
Draft picks till 2030: 5 first-round picks, 2 second-round picks
18
Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets are one of the biggest risers in these rankings thanks to the selection of Brandon Miller. LaMelo Ball, who is No. 32 in the HoopsHype Trade Value Rankings, should increase his value with steady improvement over the next few years. The return of Miles Bridges also gives them back some lost value from last season. They could go even further up in these rankings if Miller pans out and if they get another top selection in the 2024 draft.
Players (age):
LaMelo Ball (22)
Brandon Miller (20)
Miles Bridges (25)
Terry Rozier (29)
PJ Washington (25)
Mark Williams (21)
Nick Smith Jr. (19)
Draft picks till 2030: 7 first-round picks, 9 second-round picks
Notable draft rights: James Nnaji (19)
19
Phoenix Suns
The Suns are much lower in these rankings after moving several of their core players like Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson. They’ve traded just about everyone outside of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. They also traded every single draft pick and swap they possibly could in the process, leaving them with few liquid assets to significantly improve the roster now.
Players (age):
Devin Booker (26)
Kevin Durant (34)
Bradley Beal (30)
Deandre Ayton (25)
Draft picks till 2030: 3 first-round picks, 6 second-round picks
20
Atlanta Hawks
A large portion of Atlanta’s value is in Trae Young, who is ranked No. 17 in our most recent Trade Value Rankings. His ability to return a massive haul of draft picks and prospects in a potential deal helps keep the team this high in the rankings. They hold six first-round picks through 2030 and also have several recent first-round selections with potential to have significant trade value over the coming seasons.
Players (age):
Trae Young (25)
Dejounte Murray (27)
Clint Capela (29)
Deandre Hunter (25)
Onyeka Okongwu (22)
Saddiq Bey (24)
Kobe Bufkin (19)
AJ Griffin (20)
Jalen Johnson (21)
Draft picks till 2030: 6 first-round picks, 4 second-round picks
21
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves have one of the most valuable assets in the league in Anthony Edwards, who is primed to have several All-NBA seasons. Jaden McDaniels is also primed to rise up in these rankings after a breakout year solidifying himself as one of the best perimeter defenders. Unfortunately, they remain low in the rankings after losing so much draft equity in the Rudy Gobert trade. Karl-Anthony Towns, who is No. 33 in our Trade Value Rankings, has seen his value dip ever since he signed his supermax extension last summer.
Players (age):
Anthony Edwards (22)
Karl-Anthony Towns (27)
Rudy Gobert (31)
Jaden McDaniels (22)
Naz Reid (24)
Draft picks till 2030: 4 first-round picks, 5 second-round picks
Notable draft rights: Matteo Spagnolo (20)
22
Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers are limited in assets despite Joel Embiid coming off an MVP season. Tyrese Maxey still has room to grow but James Harden’s value is proving to be low with little demand for him on the market. Their lack of draft equity and intriguing prospects keeps them from rising. If they ever need to enter a rebuild, they would be in a good position for one if they restock their draft chest and young player pool in an Embiid trade.
Players (age):
Joel Embiid (29)
Tyrese Maxey (22)
James Harden (34)
Tobias Harris (31)
De’Anthony Melton (25)
Draft picks till 2030: 5 first-round picks, 6 second-round picks
23
Sacramento Kings
The Kings have a fair amount of value on the roster after making their first playoff appearance since 2006. They have two recent All-NBA players Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox locked in for the foreseeable future. They have a neutral amount of draft picks that they could eventually parlay into another starter-level player. They also have several talented recent first-round selections with potential like Keegan Murray and Davion Mitchell.
Players (age):
Domantas Sabonis (27)
De’Aaron Fox (25)
Keegan Murray (23)
Kevin Huerter (25)
Harrison Barnes (31)
Davion Mitchell (24)
Malik Monk (25)
Draft picks till 2030: 6 first-round picks, 7 second-round picks
24
Miami Heat
The Heat have few players with high trade value outside of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. Caleb Martin made an appearance in the Top 100 after his breakout performance in the playoffs. The organization is still trying to find a way to combine their limited assets and draft picks into a suitable trade for Damian Lillard. Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. have the potential to be rotation players, but they very well may be included in the trade.
Players (age):
Jimmy Butler (33)
Bam Adebayo (26)
Tyler Herro (23)
Caleb Martin (27)
Nikola Jovic (20)
Jaime Jaquez Jr. (22)
Draft picks till 2030: 6 first-round picks, 2 second-round picks
25
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers remain low on this list despite a strong season where they returned to the Western Conference Finals. They have few players with premium trade value outside of Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. LeBron James still has positive trade value but it isn’t spectacular at 38 years old and with him pondering retirement. They also lack tradeable first-round picks due to complications from the Stepien rule.
Players (age):
Anthony Davis (30)
LeBron James (38)
Austin Reaves (25)
Rui Hachimura (25)
Jalen Hood-Schifino (20)
Draft picks till 2030: 5 first-round picks, 5 second-round picks
26
Detroit Pistons
The Pistons have yet to have a player truly break out and reassure us that the team is getting closer to competing at a high level. Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson are within the Top 100 and both have opportunities to make significant improvements this year. Cade Cunningham suffered a brutal setback after a knee injury cut his last season short, dropping him down to No. 37 in our Trade Value Rankings. He’s expected to make a full recovery and look closer to the first-overall selection caliber player he’s been touted as.
Players (age):
Cade Cunningham (21)
Jaden Ivey (21)
Isaiah Stewart (22)
Jalen Duren (19)
Bojan Bogdanovic (24)
Ausar Thompson (20)
Draft picks till 2030: 7 first-round picks, 5 second-round picks
Notable draft rights: Gabriele Procida (21)
27
Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks remain low in these rankings with few players with significant trade value other than Luka Doncic. If he were ever to request a move, they should be able to extract a historic haul that could jumpstart a rebuild. Most of their players have neutral to negative value at best, including Kyrie Irving, who will earn $43 million in his age 34 season. They also lack tradeable draft picks which is limiting them in their attempts to improve the roster.
Players (age):
Luka Doncic (24)
Kyrie Irving (31)
Josh Green (22)
Grant Williams (24)
Dereck Lively (19)
Olivier-Maxence Prosper (21)
Jaden Hardy (21)
Draft picks till 2030: 5 first-round picks, 2 second-round picks
28
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers have few players with significant trade value with so many role players flaming out last year. The values of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are questionable after both players have missed so many games over the past few seasons. They lack young players with high upside and are limited in the number of draft picks they could trade to improve the team now. This could be a make-or-break year for the Clippers, especially since Leonard and George have player options after this campaign.
Players (age):
Kawhi Leonard (32)
Paul George (33)
Ivica Zubac (26)
Norman Powell (30)
Terance Mann (26)
Kobe Brown (23)
Draft picks till 2030: 5 first-round picks, 4 second-round picks
29
Washington Wizards
The Wizards are slowly working their way up after finishing No. 30 in these rankings last year. They lacked promising prospects and their veterans didn’t have much trade value either. They couldn’t acquire any premium assets for Bradley Beal or Kristaps Porzingis, but they now have enough flexibility to gradually increase their assets over the next few years.
Players (age):
Kyle Kuzma (28)
Jordan Poole (24)
Bilal Coulibaly (19)
Tyus Jones (27)
Corey Kispert (24)
Deni Avdija (22)
Draft picks till 2030: 7 first-round picks, 15 second-round picks
Notable draft rights: Tristan Vukcevic (20)
30
Chicago Bulls
The Bulls are now at the bottom of the rankings with no veterans with premium trade value or blue-chip prospects. They lost a ton of value in the Nikola Vucevic trade, where they gave up Wendell Carter Jr. and the picks that became Franz Wagner and Anthony Black. Zach LaVine’s value might not be very strong due to his maximum contract. DeMar DeRozan has been fantastic for them but his return in a deal might be limited given his age. And Lonzo Ball has lost a lof of time with a knee injury. They may have to take a step back and rebuild if they don’t reach their 2021-22 form.
Players (age):
Zach LaVine (28)
DeMar DeRozan (34)
Nikola Vucevic (32)
Alex Caruso (29)
Ayo Dosunmu (23)
Coby White (23)
Patrick Williams (22)
Lonzo Ball (25)
Draft picks till 2030: 7 first-round picks, 3 second-round picks