Team USA: All their losses with NBA players

Team USA losing to Lithuania at the World Cup is a surprise, but it doesn’t qualify as an outlandish event anymore. Since the United States started sending NBA players to major FIBA tournaments (Olympics or World Cup), they have lost 11 games… though they had never given up as many points (110) as they did against the Lithuanians.
Check out all the results below:
Puerto Rico 92, USA 73
2004 Olympic Games group stage
France 89, USA 79
2019 World Cup quarterfinals
Argentina 89, USA 81
2004 Olympic Games semifinals
Argentina 87, USA 80
2002 World Cup group stage
France 83, USA 76
2021 Olympic Games group stage
USA 104, Lithuania 110
2023 World Cup group stage
Greece 101, USA 95
2006 World Cup semifinals
Spain 81, USA 75
2002 World Cup 5th place game
Serbia 94, USA 89
2019 World Cup 5th-8th classification game
Lithuania 94, USA 90
2004 Olympic Games group stage
Yugoslavia 81, USA 78
2002 World Cup quarterfinals