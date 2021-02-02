This is the full roster for Team USA at 2021 FIBA Americup Qualifiers

USA Today Sports

USA Basketball announced its roster for the upcoming 2021 FIBA Americup Qualifiers. Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas are the two biggest names.

The qualifiers will feature 16 countries from North America, Central America, the Caribbean and South America all competing to earn a spot in the 2022 FIBA Americup.

Johnson and Thoms are two of the five players on this roster who have experience on an NBA roster. Meanwhile, seven players on this team have already played for Team USA in some capacity before this tournament.

Led by head coach Joe Prunty, Team USA begins training in San Juan, Puerto Rico later this month. They will face Bahamas (Feb. 19) and Mexico (Feb. 20) on ESPN+.

Joe Johnson

Feb 25, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) guards Houston Rockets guard Joe Johnson (7) in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-7, 39 years old

Most Recent Team: Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Thomas

Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Capital One Arena.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Point, 5-foot-9, 31 years old

Most Recent Team: Washington Wizards

Josh Boone

CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 31: Josh Boone of the Hawks drives to the basket during the round 18 NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Illawarra Hawks at the Cairns Convention Centre on January 31, 2020 in Cairns, Australia.

(Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Big, 6-foot-10, 36 years old

Most Recent Team: Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

Treveon Graham

Feb 24, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Treveon Graham (2) drives against Philadelphia 76ers forward Glenn Robinson III (40) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-5, 27 years old

Most Recent Team: Atlanta Hawks

James Nunnally

Olympiacos' Khem Birch (L) and Kostas Papanikolaou (2nd R) try to block Fenerbahce's James Nunnally (2nd L) as he jumps foe the basket during the first place basketball match between Fenerbahce and Olympiacos at the Euroleague Final Four basketball matches at Sinan Erdem sport Arena, on May 21, 2017 in Istanbul. / AFP PHOTO / BULENT KILIC

(BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Forward, 6-foot-7, 30 years old

Most Recent Team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)

Dakota Mathias

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 09: Dakota Mathias #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers passes during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center on January 09, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Wing, 6-foot-4, 25 years old

Most Recent Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Jordan Sibert

Oct 9, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Jordan Sibert (8) warms up prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Wing, 6-foot-4, 28 years old

Most Recent Team: College Park Skyhawks (G League)

KJ Feagin

Mar 6, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard KJ Feagin (10) gestures as he dribbles against the Boise State Broncos during the first half of a Mountain West Conference tournament game at Thomas and Mack Center.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Point, 6-foot-1, 23 years old

Most Recent Team: San Diego State

Paul Atkinson

Dec 22, 2019; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Yale Bulldogs forward Paul Atkinson (20) drives to the basket while being defended by Clemson Tigers forward Aamir Simms (25) during the first half of the game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-10, 24 years old

Most Recent Team: Yale

Tre'Shawn Thurman

Nevada freshman Tre'Shawn Thurman dunks the ball during open practice on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

© Bryon Houlgrave, The Register

Forward, 6-foot-7, 25 years old

Most Recent Team: Grand Rapids Drive (G League)

Cat Barber

Jul 8, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Anthony Barber (0) dribbles the ball during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Point, 6-foot-1, 26 years old

Most Recent Team: College Park Skyhawks (G League)

Will Davis

March 20, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; UC Irvine Anteaters forward Will Davis II (3) controls the ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Montrezl Harrell (24) and forward/center Mangok Mathiang (12) during the second half of the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at KeyArena.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-8, 28 years old

Most Recent Team: Edmonton Stingers (Canada)

Ra'Shad James

DAYTON, OH - MARCH 13: Head coach Tim Cluess of the Iona Gaels talks with Ra'Shad James #4 in the second half while taking on the Brigham Young Cougars in the first round of the 2011 NCAA men's basketball tournament at UD Arena on March 13, 2012 in Dayton, Ohio.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Point, 6-foot-1, 31 years old

Most Recent Team: Orasi Ravenna (Italy)

Chris Daniels

Sep 28, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets Center Chris Daniels (54) poses for a photo during media day at Barclays Center.

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Big, 6-foot-9, 36 years old

Most Recent Team: Alaska Aces (Philippines)

