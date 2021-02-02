This is the full roster for Team USA at 2021 FIBA Americup Qualifiers

USA Basketball announced its roster for the upcoming 2021 FIBA Americup Qualifiers. Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas are the two biggest names.
The qualifiers will feature 16 countries from North America, Central America, the Caribbean and South America all competing to earn a spot in the 2022 FIBA Americup.
Johnson and Thoms are two of the five players on this roster who have experience on an NBA roster. Meanwhile, seven players on this team have already played for Team USA in some capacity before this tournament.
Led by head coach Joe Prunty, Team USA begins training in San Juan, Puerto Rico later this month. They will face Bahamas (Feb. 19) and Mexico (Feb. 20) on ESPN+.
Joe Johnson
Wing, 6-foot-7, 39 years old
Most Recent Team: Detroit Pistons
Isaiah Thomas
Point, 5-foot-9, 31 years old
Most Recent Team: Washington Wizards
Josh Boone
Big, 6-foot-10, 36 years old
Most Recent Team: Illawarra Hawks (Australia)
Treveon Graham
Wing, 6-foot-5, 27 years old
Most Recent Team: Atlanta Hawks
James Nunnally
Forward, 6-foot-7, 30 years old
Most Recent Team: Fenerbahce (Turkey)
Dakota Mathias
Wing, 6-foot-4, 25 years old
Most Recent Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Jordan Sibert
Wing, 6-foot-4, 28 years old
Most Recent Team: College Park Skyhawks (G League)
KJ Feagin
Point, 6-foot-1, 23 years old
Most Recent Team: San Diego State
Paul Atkinson
Big, 6-foot-10, 24 years old
Most Recent Team: Yale
Tre'Shawn Thurman
Forward, 6-foot-7, 25 years old
Most Recent Team: Grand Rapids Drive (G League)
Cat Barber
Point, 6-foot-1, 26 years old
Most Recent Team: College Park Skyhawks (G League)
Will Davis
Big, 6-foot-8, 28 years old
Most Recent Team: Edmonton Stingers (Canada)
Ra'Shad James
Point, 6-foot-1, 31 years old
Most Recent Team: Orasi Ravenna (Italy)
Chris Daniels
Big, 6-foot-9, 36 years old
Most Recent Team: Alaska Aces (Philippines)
Basketball, DunkWire, International, NBA, AmeriCup, Cat Barber, Chris Daniels, Dakota Mathias, Featured, Home, Isaiah Thomas, James Nunnally, Joe Johnson, Jordan Sibert, Josh Boone, KJ Feagin, Paul Atkinson, Ra'Shad James, Team USA, Top, Tre'Shawn Thurman, Treveon Graham, USA Basketball, Will Davis