This is the full roster for Team USA at 2021 FIBA Americup Qualifiers

USA Basketball announced its roster for the upcoming 2021 FIBA Americup Qualifiers. Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas are the two biggest names.

The qualifiers will feature 16 countries from North America, Central America, the Caribbean and South America all competing to earn a spot in the 2022 FIBA Americup.

Johnson and Thoms are two of the five players on this roster who have experience on an NBA roster. Meanwhile, seven players on this team have already played for Team USA in some capacity before this tournament.

Led by head coach Joe Prunty, Team USA begins training in San Juan, Puerto Rico later this month. They will face Bahamas (Feb. 19) and Mexico (Feb. 20) on ESPN+.