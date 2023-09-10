The best scoring performances ever against Team USA with NBA players

Dillon Brooks went off for 39 points and seven threes in Canada’s bronze medal game win over Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. It was the best scoring performance ever against Team USA with NBA players, and of course, it generated a lot of responses.
That said, we present the top-scoring performances ever against NBA-studded USA teams. From what you’ll see, most of the best scoring performances come from international NBA players. Only one of the twelve players listed hasn’t played a single NBA game in his career.
1. Dillon Brooks (Canada): 39 points
2023 Worlds: Canada beat United States 127-118
12-18 FG, 7-8 3P, 8-10 FT
2. Ricky Rubio (Spain): 38 points
2020 Olympics: United States beat Spain 95-81
13-20 FG, 4-7 3P, 8-8 FT
3. Dirk Nowitzki (Germany): 34 points
2002 Worlds: United States beat Germany 104-87
8-20 FG, 1-3 3P, 17-19 FT
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada): 31 points
2023 Worlds: Canada beat United States 127-118
11-20 FG, 1-3 3P, 8-8 FT
5. Patrick Mills (Australia): 30 points
2016 Olympics: United States beat Australia 98-88
11-22 FG, 5-11 3P, 3-4 FT
6. Manu Ginobili (Argentina): 29 points
2004 Olympics: Argentina beat United States 89-81
9-13 FG, 4-6 3P, 7-8 FT
6. Pau Gasol (Spain): 29 points
2004 Olympics: United States beat Spain 102-94
9-17 FG, 0-1 3P, 11-11 FT
8. Evan Fournier (France): 28 points
2020 Olympics: France beat United States 83-76
11-22 FG, 4-12 3P, 2-3 FT
8. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia): 28 points
2019 Worlds: Serbia beat United States 94-89
10-17 FG, 7-14 3P, 1-2 FT
8. Luis Scola (Argentina): 28 points
2008 Olympics: United States beat Argentina 101-81
13-21 FG, 2-2 FT
8. Jordi Villacampa (Spain): 28 points
1994 Worlds: United States beat Spain 115-100
6-11 FG, 2-4 3P, 14-15 FT
8. Sarunas Jasikevicius (Lithuania): 28 points
2004 Olympics: Lithuania beat United States 94-90
9-14 FG, 7-12 3P, 3-3 FT