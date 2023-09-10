The best scoring performances ever against Team USA with NBA players

Dillon Brooks went off for 39 points and seven threes in Canada’s bronze medal game win over Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. It was the best scoring performance ever against Team USA with NBA players, and of course, it generated a lot of responses.

That said, we present the top-scoring performances ever against NBA-studded USA teams. From what you’ll see, most of the best scoring performances come from international NBA players. Only one of the twelve players listed hasn’t played a single NBA game in his career.