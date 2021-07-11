The biggest steal in each draft this century

Career earnings: $11,222,543

Career stats: 16.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.8 apg and 48.2 FG% in three seasons

Players drafted right ahead of him: Wendell Carter Jr., Collin Sexton, Kevin Knox and Mikal Bridges

We could have gone in a few different directions with the biggest steal of the 2018 draft.

At the end of the day, that guy might end up being Michael Porter Jr., considering his enormous upside as a supersized wing scorer with rare ability for a man of his size. Or if Luka Doncic eventually enters the GOAT conversation a decade down the road, he could also be called the steal of the draft considering not one, but two teams passed up the opportunity to draft him.

For now, however, we feel good going with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in this spot, as the exciting ball-handler is on a huge upward trajectory right now over the past couple of seasons and has a massive ceiling thanks to his crafty scoring and playmaking ability.

Gilgeous-Alexander fell all the way to 11th in the 2018 draft, five spots behind Mo Bamba, who has shown almost nothing so far in his NBA career, and two spots behind Kevin Knox, who racked up a whole lot DNP-CDs in his third campaign as a pro.

Two other steals from that evening are a teammate of Knox’s, Mitchell Robinson, who fell all the way to 36th due to an unusual post-high school year prior to entering the draft, and Robert Williams, another shot-blocking menace like Robinson who didn’t get picked until No. 27.