More than ever, the NBA has become an international game over the past couple of decades.

Superstar players like Dirk Nowitzki, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic are sprouting up from all over the world and dominating the formerly American-driven league at levels previously unforeseen.

As such, the league has seen NBA champions from countries all over the world, from Greece to the Republic of Congo to Germany to Great Britain to Brazil and Argentina – and so many more.

Below, you can check out the first NBA champion from each country in this gallery we put together.