The first NBA champion from each country

Pau Gasol

More than ever, the NBA has become an international game over the past couple of decades.

Superstar players like Dirk NowitzkiGiannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic are sprouting up from all over the world and dominating the formerly American-driven league at levels previously unforeseen.

As such, the league has seen NBA champions from countries all over the world, from Greece to the Republic of Congo to Germany to Great Britain to Brazil and Argentina – and so many more.

Below, you can check out the first NBA champion from each country in this gallery we put together.

Greece: Kostas Antetokounmpo

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Won the title with the Lakers in 2020

Cameroon: Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam

Won the title with the Raptors in 2019
Playoff stats: 19.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 47.0 FG% and 27.9 3P% in 24 games

Republic of the Congo: Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka, Republic of The Congo

Won the title with the Raptors in 2019
Playoff stats: 9.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 47.7 FG% and 23.7 3P% in 24 games

Great Britain: OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby

Won the title with the Raptors in 2019

Georgia: Zaza Pachulia

Zaza Pachulia

Won the title with the Warriors in 2017
Playoff stats: 7.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.0 apg and 53.3 FG% in 15 games

Russia: Timofey Mozgov

Timofey Mozgov, Russia

Won the title with the Cavaliers in 2016
Playoff stats: 1.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.2 apg and 40.0 FG% in 13 games

Brazil: Tiago Splitter

Tiago Splitter, Brazil

Won the title with the Spurs in 2014
Playoff stats: 7.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.0 apg and 61.0 FG% in 23 games

Italy: Marco Belinelli

Marco Belinelli, Italy

Won the title with the Spurs in 2014
Playoff stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 44.4 FG% and 42.1 3P% in 23 games

Germany: Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki, Germany

Won the title with the Mavericks in 2011
Playoff stats: 27.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 48.5 FG%, 46.0 3P% and 94.1 FT% in 21 games

Spain: Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol

Won the title with the Lakers in 2009
Playoff stats: 18.3 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.0 bpg and 58.0 FG% in 23 games

Belgium: DJ Mbenga

DJ Mbenga, Belgium

Won the title with the Lakers in 2009
Playoff stats: 0.3 ppg and 0.4 rpg in seven games

Netherlands: Francisco Elson

Francisco Elson, Netherlands

Won the title with the Spurs in 2007
Playoff stats: 3.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.3 bpg and 59.1 FG% in 20 games

Slovenia: Beno Udrih

Beno Udrih, Slovenia

Won the title with the Spurs in 2005
Playoff stats: 3.7 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 35.9 FG% and 27.0 3P% in 21 games

Slovenia: Rasho Nesterovic

Rasho Nesterovic, Slovenia

Won the title with the Spurs in 2005
Playoff stats: 0.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.3 bpg and 41.7 FG% in 15 games

New Zealand: Sean Marks

Sean Marks, New Zealand

Won the title with the Spurs in 2005

Turkey: Mehmet Okur

Mehmet Okur, Turkey

Won the title with the Pistons in 2004
Playoff stats: 3.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.4 bpg and 47.0 FG% in 22 games

Serbia: Darko Milicic

Darko Milicic, Serbia

Won the title with the Pistons in 2004
Playoff stats: 0.1 ppg and 0.4 rpg in eight games

France: Tony Parker

Tony Parker, France

Won the title with the Spurs in 2003
Playoff stats: 14.7 ppg, 3.5 apg, 2.8 rpg, 40.3 FG% and 26.8 3P% in 24 games

Argentina: Manu Ginobili

Manu Ginobili

Won the title with the Spurs in 2003
Playoff stats: 9.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.7 spg, 38.6 FG% and 38.4 3P% in 24 games

China: Mengke Bateer

Mengke Bateer, China

Won the title with the Spurs in 2003

Ukraine: Slava Medvedenko

Slava Medvedenko, Ukraine

Won the title with the Lakers in 2001

Australia: Luc Longley

Luc Longley, Australia

Won the title with the Bulls in 1996
Playoff stats: 8.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.4 bpg and 46.9 FG% in 18 games

Croatia: Zan Tabak

Zan Tabak, Croatia

Won the title with the Rockets in 1995
Playoff stats: 0.8 ppg and 0.1 rpg in eight games

Nigeria: Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon, Nigeria

Won the title with the Rockets in 1994
Playoff stats: 28.9 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 4.3 apg and 51.9 FG% in 23 games

Venezuela: Carl Herrera

Carl Herrera, Venezuela

Won the title with the Rockets in 1994
Playoff stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.2 bpg and 53.4 FG% in 16 games

Slovakia: Richard Petruska

Richard Petruska, Slovakia

Won the title with the Rockets in 1994

Bahamas: Mychal Thompson

Mychal Thompson, Bahamas

Won the title with the Lakers in 1987
Playoff stats: 8.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 45.3 FG% in 18 games

Canada: Mike Smrek

Mike Smrek, Canada

Won the title with the Lakers in 1987
Playoff stats: 0.8 ppg and 0.7 rpg in 10 games

Puerto Rico: Butch Lee

Won the title with the Lakers in 1980
Playoff stats: 0.7 ppg and 0.3 rpg in three games

