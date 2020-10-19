More than ever, the NBA has become an international game over the past couple of decades.
Superstar players like Dirk Nowitzki, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic are sprouting up from all over the world and dominating the formerly American-driven league at levels previously unforeseen.
As such, the league has seen NBA champions from countries all over the world, from Greece to the Republic of Congo to Germany to Great Britain to Brazil and Argentina – and so many more.
Below, you can check out the first NBA champion from each country in this gallery we put together.
Greece: Kostas Antetokounmpo
Won the title with the Lakers in 2020
Cameroon: Pascal Siakam
Won the title with the Raptors in 2019
Playoff stats: 19.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 47.0 FG% and 27.9 3P% in 24 games
Republic of the Congo: Serge Ibaka
Won the title with the Raptors in 2019
Playoff stats: 9.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 47.7 FG% and 23.7 3P% in 24 games
Great Britain: OG Anunoby
Won the title with the Raptors in 2019
Georgia: Zaza Pachulia
Won the title with the Warriors in 2017
Playoff stats: 7.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.0 apg and 53.3 FG% in 15 games
Russia: Timofey Mozgov
Won the title with the Cavaliers in 2016
Playoff stats: 1.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.2 apg and 40.0 FG% in 13 games
Brazil: Tiago Splitter
Won the title with the Spurs in 2014
Playoff stats: 7.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.0 apg and 61.0 FG% in 23 games
Italy: Marco Belinelli
Won the title with the Spurs in 2014
Playoff stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 44.4 FG% and 42.1 3P% in 23 games
Germany: Dirk Nowitzki
Won the title with the Mavericks in 2011
Playoff stats: 27.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 48.5 FG%, 46.0 3P% and 94.1 FT% in 21 games
Spain: Pau Gasol
Won the title with the Lakers in 2009
Playoff stats: 18.3 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.0 bpg and 58.0 FG% in 23 games
Belgium: DJ Mbenga
Won the title with the Lakers in 2009
Playoff stats: 0.3 ppg and 0.4 rpg in seven games
Netherlands: Francisco Elson
Won the title with the Spurs in 2007
Playoff stats: 3.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.3 bpg and 59.1 FG% in 20 games
Slovenia: Beno Udrih
Won the title with the Spurs in 2005
Playoff stats: 3.7 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 35.9 FG% and 27.0 3P% in 21 games
Slovenia: Rasho Nesterovic
Won the title with the Spurs in 2005
Playoff stats: 0.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.3 bpg and 41.7 FG% in 15 games
New Zealand: Sean Marks
Won the title with the Spurs in 2005
Turkey: Mehmet Okur
Won the title with the Pistons in 2004
Playoff stats: 3.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.4 bpg and 47.0 FG% in 22 games
Serbia: Darko Milicic
Won the title with the Pistons in 2004
Playoff stats: 0.1 ppg and 0.4 rpg in eight games
France: Tony Parker
Won the title with the Spurs in 2003
Playoff stats: 14.7 ppg, 3.5 apg, 2.8 rpg, 40.3 FG% and 26.8 3P% in 24 games
Argentina: Manu Ginobili
Won the title with the Spurs in 2003
Playoff stats: 9.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.7 spg, 38.6 FG% and 38.4 3P% in 24 games
China: Mengke Bateer
Won the title with the Spurs in 2003
Ukraine: Slava Medvedenko
Won the title with the Lakers in 2001
Australia: Luc Longley
Won the title with the Bulls in 1996
Playoff stats: 8.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.4 bpg and 46.9 FG% in 18 games
Croatia: Zan Tabak
Won the title with the Rockets in 1995
Playoff stats: 0.8 ppg and 0.1 rpg in eight games
Nigeria: Hakeem Olajuwon
Won the title with the Rockets in 1994
Playoff stats: 28.9 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 4.3 apg and 51.9 FG% in 23 games
Venezuela: Carl Herrera
Won the title with the Rockets in 1994
Playoff stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.2 bpg and 53.4 FG% in 16 games
Slovakia: Richard Petruska
Won the title with the Rockets in 1994
Bahamas: Mychal Thompson
Won the title with the Lakers in 1987
Playoff stats: 8.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 45.3 FG% in 18 games
Canada: Mike Smrek
Won the title with the Lakers in 1987
Playoff stats: 0.8 ppg and 0.7 rpg in 10 games
Puerto Rico: Butch Lee
Won the title with the Lakers in 1980
Playoff stats: 0.7 ppg and 0.3 rpg in three games
