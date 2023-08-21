According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, James Harden has privately maintained that he called Daryl Morey a liar in response to him ending trade discussions with other teams. If he is referring to a broken promise that he would’ve been traded by now, then neither he nor the Sixers would be disciplined by the league. In the end, this would serve as an attempt to pressure them into fulfilling his trade request as soon as possible.

It has been speculated since last summer that Harden declined his $47.3 million player option and took a $14 million pay cut with an understanding that he would receive a new long-term deal in the 2023 offseason. According to Wojnarowski, Harden is unhappy that he did not receive a maximum-level contract offer this summer from the Sixers.

Whether or not that was the case, the Sixers are now maintaining cap flexibility for the 2024 offseason. This eliminated the possibility of the Sixers giving him a long-term contract last month had he opted out.

While more players have trended toward financial security with extensions since the COVID-19 pandemic, Harden’s zag put him in this financial predicament. He could’ve been starting a three-year, $161 million extension that was offered to him less than two years ago by the Brooklyn Nets. That extension would’ve had him pick up his $47.3 million player option, allowing him to earn $208 million between 2022 and 2026.

He’s now on track to earn $68.6 in the first two years of that stretch with no clear indication of what his future earnings will look like. He lost leverage in getting a long-term deal by prioritizing destination over security and couldn’t regain it despite free agency interest from the Houston Rockets. In hindsight, he probably would’ve gotten his eventual trade request from Brooklyn fulfilled after Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving soon made their respective trade requests.

The possibility of Harden earning over $50 million annually is gone, and the ability to maintain his current rate isn’t guaranteed. His attempt to get traded to an over-the-cap team that needs a lead guard like the Clippers represents his best chance at maximizing his earnings over the rest of his career. It is difficult to identify many teams that need Harden or are willing to sign him to the type of deal he commands.

The Sixers already went through a sour trade request two years ago when Ben Simmons demanded a trade and sat out games. However, there are several differences between Harden’s situation and Simmons’. The biggest is that the Collective Bargaining Agreement has stricter rules for players on expiring contracts that withhold services. While players get fined for each game they miss in both situations, a player on an expiring contract could become ineligible from being a free agent if he holds out for 30 days.

Because this rule makes a holdout unlikely, the Sixers could hold onto him into the season in hopes of other teams getting involved. More teams will be able to make offers once recent free agents become trade eligible in December and January. While no offer may come that tops the Clippers’ respective offer, more offers could at least improve theirs.

The other big difference between this situation and Simmons’ is that Harden is an aging veteran who just made his third trade demand in less than three years. It’s hard to imagine a team giving up multiple meaningful assets for him as if he was a player in his prime. But with the Sixers unlikely to retain him with 2024 cap space aspirations, they may prefer to get a deal done ahead of training camp, especially if that’s what Joel Embiid prefers.