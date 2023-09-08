The most intriguing young prospects in the World Cup

The 2023 FIBA World Cup wasn’t just a stage for established NBA players; it also spotlighted the rising talent poised to make their mark in the NBA soon. From Lithuania to Iran, the tournament was a great showcase for young talent with the potential to join the Association in the near future.
Here are the most interesting prospects we’ve enjoyed in the last weeks.
Rokas Jokubaitis (Lithuania)
Despite a disappointing exit in the quarterfinals, Lithuania’s future looks much brighter thanks to Rokas Jokubaitis. The Knicks draftee, already a staple in the Euroleague, has been the most consistent player for the Baltic team, averaging 12.1 points and 6.4 assists, and adding a win over Team USA to his resume. Jokubaitis has ample potential to further develop his skills, making his potential transition to the NBA a hot topic for upcoming summers.
Yuki Kawamura (Japan)
Not a stranger to the HoopsHype coming in, Yuki Kawamura didn’t disappoint in his first major chance to showcase his talent to the world. The 5-foot-8 point guard was one of the most electrifying players of the World Cup, making up for his lack of size with flashy drives and passing skills, ranking third in assists with 7.6 dimes per game. His 25-point effort against Finland, the first win against a European team in Japanese basketball history, will be remembered for a while in his home country.
Jean Montero (Dominican Republic)
Jean Montero, who entered the draft early in 2022, briefly faded from the spotlight after going undrafted. The 20-year-old point guard’s return to the basketball scene was splendid. Despite his young age, he dished 4.8 assists per only 1.0 turnovers per game, a solid ratio as one of the primary playmakers for Karl-Anthony Towns. It shouldn’t be long until Montero is back on the NBA scouts’ radar.
Nikos Rogkavopoulos (Greece)
Even though he went undrafted this year, Nikos Rogkavopoulos was one of the best-performing prospects in Europe last season. About to make his Euroleague debut with Baskonia, the 22-year-old forward has already showcased his athleticism, notably in the Greek League. His performance against Team USA, where he scored 14 points, is a testament to his potential. With his existing offensive prowess and continued development, Rogkavopoulos is certainly a player to watch in the coming seasons.
Gui Santos (Brazil)
Fresh off a solid performance at the Summer League, Gui Santos earned some attention in a Brazilian team bound for a generational change. The Warriors draftee, who has played in their G League affiliate for the last two seasons, showed glimpses of talent, especially in the surprising win against Canada. Far from a consistent shooter, but a strong finisher and defender, he can find a spot as a rotation player in the NBA.
Mohammad Amini (Iran)
Iran will remember this World Cup as the last dance for its most decorated player, Hamed Haddadi. At the same time, a new star may have emerged from the perennial Asian powerhouse. Mohammad Amini, a versatile 18-year-old wing already recruited by Euroleague club AS Monaco, had a spectacular senior debut with his National Team, finishing as its top scorer. A 19-point game against Spain was the icing on the cake.
Miro Little (Finland)
The best of the NCAA prospects in the tournament, Miro Little was one of the bright spots in an otherwise disappointing World Cup for Finland. The Baylor point guard didn’t shy away against professional players, shooting 53 percent from the field while averaging 4.6 assists per game. The 19-year-old point guard is expected to be a big part of the Lauri Markkanen-led Finnish team’s future, starting in the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
George Conditt (Puerto Rico)
Despite not having many recognizable players in its roster, Puerto Rico had a solid run in the World Cup, finishing only one win short of the quarterfinals. Among its stars, no one has a more promising future than 23-year-old forward George Conditt, a former Iowa State big man who asserted his dominance on both ends of the court. Still a free agent for next season, he could find a spot as a dependable rim protector for years to come.