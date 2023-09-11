The top scorers vs. Team USA with NBA players

The top scorers vs. Team USA with NBA players

Statistics

The top scorers vs. Team USA with NBA players

September 11, 2023- by

By |

Just yesterday, Canada’s Dillon Brooks beat the record for most points scored vs. Team USA (with NBA players) in a major FIBA tournament game. But who are the overall all-time leaders against the red, white and blue?

We’ve together the ranking for you, one that features multiple well-known Spanish and Argentinian stars and other guys you’ve never heard about.

1. Pau Gasol (Spain): 119 points

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages

International GOAT ranking: No. 5
Stats: 17.0 ppg, 50.5 FG%, 46.2 3P%, 63.6 FT% in seven games

2. Luis Scola (Argentina): 114 points

Luis Scola

TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

International GOAT ranking: No. 30
Stats: 16.3 ppg, 50.0 FG%, 28.6 3P% in seven games

3. Juan Carlos Navarro (Spain): 105 points

Juan Carlos Navarro, Spain

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

International GOAT ranking: No. 57
Stats: 17.5 ppg, 34.8 FG%, 32.5 3P% in six games

4. Dirk Nowitzki (Germany): 97 points

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

International GOAT ranking: No. 2
Stats: 24.3 ppg, 37.1 FG%, 25.0 3P% in four games

5. Patrick Mills (Australia): 91 points

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

International GOAT ranking: No. 49 (as of 2022)
Stats: 22.8 ppg, 44.4 FG%, 48.3 3P% in four games

6. Manu Ginobili (Argentina): 90 points

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GettyImages

International GOAT ranking: No. 8
Stats: 12.9 ppg, 39.7 FG%, 21.4 3P% in seven games

7. Andres Nocioni (Argentina): 87 points

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 12.4 ppg, 51.8 FG%, 41.2 3P% in seven games

8. Nando De Colo (France): 68 points

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Stats: 13.6 ppg, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3P% in five games

9. Evan Fournier (France): 66 points

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

International GOAT ranking: No. 62 (as of 2022)
Stats: 22.0 ppg, 43.1 FG%, 34.5 3P% in three games

10. Carlos Arroyo (Puerto Rico): 65 points

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Stats: 21.7 ppg, 60.0 FG%, 40.0 3P% in three games

11. Carlos Delfino (Argentina): 61 points

VICENTE ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images

Stats: 12.2 ppg, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3P% in five games

12. Weidong Hu (China): 60 points

BOB DAEMMRICH/AFP via Getty Images

Stats: 12.0 ppg, 52.4 FG%, 42.9 3P% in five games

13. Yao Ming (China): 59 points

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

International GOAT ranking: No. 16
Stats: 11.8 ppg, 53.1 FG%, 60.0 3P% in five games

14. Rudy Gobert (France): 57 points

ERIC GAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

International GOAT ranking: No. 14 (as of 2022)
Stats: 14.3 ppg, 67.9 FG% in four games

14. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia): 57 points

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Stats: 13.3 ppg, 70.8 FG% in three games

16. Felipe Reyes (Spain): 56 points

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 9.3 ppg, 50.0 FG% in six games

17. Ademola Okulaja (Germany): 53 points

Getty Images

Stats: 17.7 ppg, 69.0 FG% in three games

17. Rudy Fernandez (Spain): 53 points

Harry How/Getty Images

International GOAT ranking: No. 73
Stats: 10.6 ppg, 41.0 FG%, 32.1 3P% in five games

19. Ricky Rubio (Spain): 52 points

Ricky Rubio, Spain

Charlie Neibergall – Pool/Getty Images

International GOAT ranking: No. 33 (as of 2022)
Stats: 13.0 ppg, 48.4 FG%, 55.6 3P% in four games

20. Oscar Schmidt (Brazil): 50 points

oscar schmidt

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

International GOAT ranking: No. 60
Stats: 25.0 ppg, 35.6 FG%, 45.0 3P% in two games

21. Andrew Gaze (Australia): 48 points

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Stats: 24.0 ppg, 44.0 FG%, 40.0 3P% in two games

22. Zhu Fangyu (China): 48 points

Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 12.0 ppg, 44.7 FG%, 50.0 3P% in four games

23. Yi Jianlian (China): 47 points

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 15.7 ppg, 40.5 FG%, 22.2 3P% in three games

24. Dino Radja (Croatia): 46 points

Dino Radja

Allsport USA/A

International GOAT ranking: No. 38
Stats: 15.3 ppg, 35.6 FG% in three games

24. Joe Ingles (Australia): 46 points

Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

International GOAT ranking: No. 64 (as of 2022)
Stats: 11.5 ppg, 69.6 FG%, 57.1 3P% in four games

26. Liu Yudong (China): 46 points

STEPHEN SHAVER/AFP via Getty Images

Stats: 11.5 ppg, 69.6 FG%, 57.1 3P% in four games

27. Sarunas Jasikevicius (Lithuania): 44 points

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Stats: 14.7 ppg, 46.4 FG%, 42.1 3P% in three games

28. Drazen Petrovic (Croatia): 43 points

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY SPORTS

International GOAT ranking: No. 15
Stats: 21.5 ppg, 42.4 FG%, 46.2 3P% in two games

28. Jordi Villacampa (Spain): 43 points

Stats: 21.5 ppg, 41.9 FG%, 42.9 3P% in two games

30. Kirk Penney (New Zealand): 42 points

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Stats: 10.5 ppg, 41.5 FG%, 15.4 3P% in four games

31. Daniel Santiago (Puerto Rico): 41 points

LEO RAMIREZ/AFP via Getty Images

Stats: 13.7 ppg, 55.6 FG% in three games

32. Laurent Sciarra (France): 40 points

JEAN FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

Stats: 20.0 ppg, 61.1 FG%, 40.0 3P% in two games

32. Peja Stojakovic (Yugoslavia): 40 points

Sacramento Bee

International GOAT ranking: No. 15
Stats: 20.0 ppg, 40.0 FG%, 60.0 3P% in two games

32. Mengke Bateer (China): 40 points

MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images

Stats: 13.3 ppg, 62.5 FG%, 50.0 3P% in three games

32. Zakhar Pashutin (Russia): 40 points

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 13.3 ppg, 56.5 FG%, 64.3 3P% in three games

32. Nikola Jokic (Serbia): 40 points

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

International GOAT ranking: No. 6 (as of 2022)
Stats: 13.3 ppg, 70.8 FG%, 100.0 3P% in three games

, , , Statistics, World Cup

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home