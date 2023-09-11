The top scorers vs. Team USA with NBA players

Just yesterday, Canada’s Dillon Brooks beat the record for most points scored vs. Team USA (with NBA players) in a major FIBA tournament game. But who are the overall all-time leaders against the red, white and blue?
We’ve together the ranking for you, one that features multiple well-known Spanish and Argentinian stars and other guys you’ve never heard about.
1. Pau Gasol (Spain): 119 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 5
Stats: 17.0 ppg, 50.5 FG%, 46.2 3P%, 63.6 FT% in seven games
2. Luis Scola (Argentina): 114 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 30
Stats: 16.3 ppg, 50.0 FG%, 28.6 3P% in seven games
3. Juan Carlos Navarro (Spain): 105 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 57
Stats: 17.5 ppg, 34.8 FG%, 32.5 3P% in six games
4. Dirk Nowitzki (Germany): 97 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 2
Stats: 24.3 ppg, 37.1 FG%, 25.0 3P% in four games
5. Patrick Mills (Australia): 91 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 49 (as of 2022)
Stats: 22.8 ppg, 44.4 FG%, 48.3 3P% in four games
6. Manu Ginobili (Argentina): 90 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 8
Stats: 12.9 ppg, 39.7 FG%, 21.4 3P% in seven games
7. Andres Nocioni (Argentina): 87 points
Stats: 12.4 ppg, 51.8 FG%, 41.2 3P% in seven games
8. Nando De Colo (France): 68 points
Stats: 13.6 ppg, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3P% in five games
9. Evan Fournier (France): 66 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 62 (as of 2022)
Stats: 22.0 ppg, 43.1 FG%, 34.5 3P% in three games
10. Carlos Arroyo (Puerto Rico): 65 points
Stats: 21.7 ppg, 60.0 FG%, 40.0 3P% in three games
11. Carlos Delfino (Argentina): 61 points
Stats: 12.2 ppg, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3P% in five games
12. Weidong Hu (China): 60 points
Stats: 12.0 ppg, 52.4 FG%, 42.9 3P% in five games
13. Yao Ming (China): 59 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 16
Stats: 11.8 ppg, 53.1 FG%, 60.0 3P% in five games
14. Rudy Gobert (France): 57 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 14 (as of 2022)
Stats: 14.3 ppg, 67.9 FG% in four games
14. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia): 57 points
Stats: 13.3 ppg, 70.8 FG% in three games
16. Felipe Reyes (Spain): 56 points
Stats: 9.3 ppg, 50.0 FG% in six games
17. Ademola Okulaja (Germany): 53 points
Stats: 17.7 ppg, 69.0 FG% in three games
17. Rudy Fernandez (Spain): 53 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 73
Stats: 10.6 ppg, 41.0 FG%, 32.1 3P% in five games
19. Ricky Rubio (Spain): 52 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 33 (as of 2022)
Stats: 13.0 ppg, 48.4 FG%, 55.6 3P% in four games
20. Oscar Schmidt (Brazil): 50 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 60
Stats: 25.0 ppg, 35.6 FG%, 45.0 3P% in two games
21. Andrew Gaze (Australia): 48 points
Stats: 24.0 ppg, 44.0 FG%, 40.0 3P% in two games
22. Zhu Fangyu (China): 48 points
Stats: 12.0 ppg, 44.7 FG%, 50.0 3P% in four games
23. Yi Jianlian (China): 47 points
Stats: 15.7 ppg, 40.5 FG%, 22.2 3P% in three games
24. Dino Radja (Croatia): 46 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 38
Stats: 15.3 ppg, 35.6 FG% in three games
24. Joe Ingles (Australia): 46 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 64 (as of 2022)
Stats: 11.5 ppg, 69.6 FG%, 57.1 3P% in four games
26. Liu Yudong (China): 46 points
Stats: 11.5 ppg, 69.6 FG%, 57.1 3P% in four games
27. Sarunas Jasikevicius (Lithuania): 44 points
Stats: 14.7 ppg, 46.4 FG%, 42.1 3P% in three games
28. Drazen Petrovic (Croatia): 43 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 15
Stats: 21.5 ppg, 42.4 FG%, 46.2 3P% in two games
28. Jordi Villacampa (Spain): 43 points
Stats: 21.5 ppg, 41.9 FG%, 42.9 3P% in two games
30. Kirk Penney (New Zealand): 42 points
Stats: 10.5 ppg, 41.5 FG%, 15.4 3P% in four games
31. Daniel Santiago (Puerto Rico): 41 points
Stats: 13.7 ppg, 55.6 FG% in three games
32. Laurent Sciarra (France): 40 points
Stats: 20.0 ppg, 61.1 FG%, 40.0 3P% in two games
32. Peja Stojakovic (Yugoslavia): 40 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 15
Stats: 20.0 ppg, 40.0 FG%, 60.0 3P% in two games
32. Mengke Bateer (China): 40 points
Stats: 13.3 ppg, 62.5 FG%, 50.0 3P% in three games
32. Zakhar Pashutin (Russia): 40 points
Stats: 13.3 ppg, 56.5 FG%, 64.3 3P% in three games
32. Nikola Jokic (Serbia): 40 points
International GOAT ranking: No. 6 (as of 2022)
Stats: 13.3 ppg, 70.8 FG%, 100.0 3P% in three games