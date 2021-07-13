The trade market for Ben Simmons right now

Even if there isn’t an All-Star they can get right now for Simmons, there will be plenty of teams that haven’t been in the playoffs recently making strong offers for him in hopes of making a big leap. Such offers will probably contain good veterans, players with potential on their rookie contracts, and future first-round picks. If Philadelphia is interested in extracting as much value as possible for Simmons, they can still do that.

Minnesota comes off as a team that might have the best fit for Simmons in the entire league. They need to improve their defense badly. Even if he never improves his shooting, his defense alone still improves them. Making a splash like this and getting into the playoffs could convince Karl-Anthony Towns to stay long-term.

They could act as a third team in any Simmons trade where they receive him and ideally not trade any of their starters. A package of Ricky Rubio and Jarrett Culver or Juancho Hernangomez as salary fillers, as well as Jaden McDaniels, Leandro Bolmaro’s draft rights, and multiple first-round picks (can offer up to four) is an example of assets Minnesota can offer Philadelphia or a third team sending an All-Star to the 76ers.

Sacramento is another team that would improve significantly with Simmons. Aside from De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, there really isn’t any untouchable player on the Kings right now. A package from them could include multiple first-round picks (including No. 9 in this year’s draft), Buddy Hield, and Marvin Bagley.

Charlotte is a team on the rise that could be an excellent fit for Simmons. Like Minnesota and Sacramento, they need help on defense badly and have enough offense to work around him. Assets the Hornets have to offer include the 11th overall pick, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, and multiple future picks. They could also potentially get Devonte Graham or Malik Monk involved as part of a sign-and-trade.

San Antonio has a roster without an All-Star going forward, and Simmons would become that player. They have close to $50 million in cap space this offseason, so they won’t need to match salaries for him. A combination of their young players and future first-round picks could be enticing.

Oklahoma City can easily offer the most stuff for Simmons. They can absorb him with their cap space as well and have several young prospects. They may not be ready to make a leap just yet, and it’s possible the Thunder only consider trading him if they feel that they can buy low and sell high on him later.

If the Sixers can’t get an All-Star type of player back for him, they might need to consider not trading him at all this offseason. This is the type of return where the line between trading Simmons or not gets drawn. They could be better off holding onto him and helping him improve his shooting. If he can become a passable shooter, maybe they keep him, or they at least rehabilitate his value to get an All-Star later during the season.