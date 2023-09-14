These are all the NBA stars... per the league's new rest policy

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball

September 14, 2023

By |

The NBA board of governors just approved a new policy that prohibits a team from resting two star players in the same game. A “star” is defined as someone who has made an All-Star or All-NBA team in the last three years.

We went through every team and picked out the players on those teams that qualified as stars.

(In parentheses, the last year the players were selected to All-NBA or All-Star teams).

Atlanta

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Dejounte Murray (2022) and Trae Young (2022)

Boston

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown (2023) and Jayson Tatum (2023)

Brooklyn

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons (2021)

Charlotte

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball (2022)

Chicago

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan (2023), Nikola Vucevic (2021), and Zach LaVine (2022)

Cleveland

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Garland (2022), Donovan Mitchell (2023), and Jarrett Allen (2022)

Dallas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving (2023) and Luka Doncic (2023)

Denver

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Nikola Jokic (2023)

Golden State

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins (2022), Chris Paul (2022), Draymond Green (2022), and Stephen Curry (2023)

Houston

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet (2022)

Indiana

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tyrese Haliburton (2023)

LA Clippers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard (2021) and Paul George (2023)

LA Lakers

Harry How/Getty Images

Anthony Davis (2021) and LeBron James (2023)

Memphis

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant (2023) and Jaren Jackson Jr (2023)

Miami

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Bam Adebayo (2023) and Jimmy Butler (2023)

Milwaukee

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo (2023), Jrue Holiday (2023), and Khris Middleton (2022)

Minnesota

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards (2023), Karl-Anthony Towns (2022), Mike Conley (2021), and Rudy Gobert (2022)

New Orleans

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson (2023)

New York

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Julius Randle (2023)

Oklahoma City

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2023)

Philadelphia

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

James Harden (2022) and Joel Embiid (2023)

Phoenix

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Beal (2021), Devin Booker (2022), and Kevin Durant (2023)

Portland

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard (2023)

Sacramento

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

De’Aaron Fox (2023) and Domantas Sabonis (2023)

Toronto

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Pascal Siakam (2023)

Utah

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Lauri Markkanen (2023)

Home