These are all the NBA stars... per the league's new rest policy

The NBA board of governors just approved a new policy that prohibits a team from resting two star players in the same game. A “star” is defined as someone who has made an All-Star or All-NBA team in the last three years.
We went through every team and picked out the players on those teams that qualified as stars.
(In parentheses, the last year the players were selected to All-NBA or All-Star teams).
Atlanta
Dejounte Murray (2022) and Trae Young (2022)
Boston
Jaylen Brown (2023) and Jayson Tatum (2023)
Brooklyn
Ben Simmons (2021)
Charlotte
LaMelo Ball (2022)
Chicago
DeMar DeRozan (2023), Nikola Vucevic (2021), and Zach LaVine (2022)
Cleveland
Darius Garland (2022), Donovan Mitchell (2023), and Jarrett Allen (2022)
Dallas
Kyrie Irving (2023) and Luka Doncic (2023)
Denver
Nikola Jokic (2023)
Golden State
Andrew Wiggins (2022), Chris Paul (2022), Draymond Green (2022), and Stephen Curry (2023)
Houston
Fred VanVleet (2022)
Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton (2023)
LA Clippers
Kawhi Leonard (2021) and Paul George (2023)
LA Lakers
Anthony Davis (2021) and LeBron James (2023)
Memphis
Ja Morant (2023) and Jaren Jackson Jr (2023)
Miami
Bam Adebayo (2023) and Jimmy Butler (2023)
Milwaukee
Giannis Antetokounmpo (2023), Jrue Holiday (2023), and Khris Middleton (2022)
Minnesota
Anthony Edwards (2023), Karl-Anthony Towns (2022), Mike Conley (2021), and Rudy Gobert (2022)
New Orleans
Zion Williamson (2023)
New York
Julius Randle (2023)
Oklahoma City
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2023)
Philadelphia
James Harden (2022) and Joel Embiid (2023)
Phoenix
Bradley Beal (2021), Devin Booker (2022), and Kevin Durant (2023)
Portland
Damian Lillard (2023)
Sacramento
De’Aaron Fox (2023) and Domantas Sabonis (2023)
Toronto
Pascal Siakam (2023)
Utah
Lauri Markkanen (2023)