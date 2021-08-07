Ranking the top 10 players from the Olympics

With the wrap-up of what was a fun, entertaining, intense Olympic basketball tournament, it’s time to take a look at what we just saw.

Players stepped up big-time while representing their countries, and though some, like that guy who plays for the Brooklyn Nets or the younger dude who suits up for the Dallas Mavericks, were to be expected, the production of other slightly lesser-known players was surprising.

Below, check out the Top 10 players from the Tokyo Olympic basketball tournament.