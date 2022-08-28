Ranking: The Top 25 centers for the 2022-23 season

What’s there to be said about Nikola Jokic that hasn’t already been said?

The analytics believe him to already be an all-time great in the sport – as if the two league MVP awards didn’t make a strong enough case for him – with combined career BPM ranking him No. 2 in NBA history (yes, you read that correctly), behind only Michael Jordan and just ahead of LeBron James thanks to his +8.9 mark. PER, meanwhile, places Jokic third overall all-time with a 27.1 clip, behind Jordan and James.

Sure, those numbers will take a hit when Jokic eventually slows down due to age but considering his style of play, which should age quite well, when will that even be? A decade from now? Longer?

Jokic is coming off his second MVP season in a row, one in which he averaged huge numbers – 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals on 58.3 percent shooting – while guiding a depleted Denver Nuggets team of the playoffs despite injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, the team’s second- and third-best players.

The one thing missing from Jokic’s legacy now is the all-important ring, but it’s hard to fault its absence on the superstar big man, as there’s not much more Jokic could do to get the Nuggets to those heights. He’s even far improved as a defender, where his quick hands and unreal instincts help him pick pockets and predict where opposing passes are going to pick those off, too.

2022-23 will come down to the contributions of his teammates; if Murray and Porter return to form and join an MVP-level Jokic, we could be looking at a deep Denver postseason run.

