The Top 30 players at the Olympic basketball tournament

We go from the NBA Finals almost immediately to Olympic basketball in basically no time at all.

There are quite a few star-level absences from global lineups this year (there will only be seven All-Stars and just three players who made All-NBA this year participating), but there’s still quite a good amount of talent competing in the Games for basketball this summer, perhaps even more than many were expecting due to the quick turnaround from the NBA season to the Olympics.

So we decided to rank the Top 30 players competing at the Tokyo Olympic basketball tournament.

Before we get started, we wanted to make clear that we factored in perceived FIBA value a bit into the ranking, which will explain why some guys who are role players in the NBA but stars in international competitions are ranked where they are.

Let’s get into it.