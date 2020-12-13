Ranking: Top scorers in NBA history (regular season and playoffs combined)

For a bit, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s record scoring numbers looked to be under threat from both Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant, but health issues didn’t allow them to surpass the master of the skyhook, and Abdul-Jabbar remains the king when it comes to NBA scoring.

However, LeBron James now is pretty much a mortal lock to pass Kareem in the next season or two when combining regular season and playoffs scoring. It would have been next year if not for seasons cut short by lockouts and pandemics during his time in the league.

Below, we present the top scorers in NBA history using their regular-season and playoff total points combined.