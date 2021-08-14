The top scorers in Vegas Summer League history

The annual NBA Las Vegas Summer League tournament has become a valued tradition to the biggest basketball fans, as it’s everyone’s first opportunity to catch the league’s future stars suit up for their new clubs for the first time, while also giving everyone a glimpse of potential diamonds in the rough who could unexpectedly work their way onto teams’ rosters.
Vegas Summer League is also a place where many fringe NBA veterans find themselves every year, as their names are big enough to land them coveted spots on those teams, even if their games don’t hold that much promise.
As such, the all-time leading scorers in Vegas Summer League history, for the most part, aren’t future or current NBA stars, but veteran end-of-bench pieces trying to fight their way back in the NBA.
Below, check out the top scorers in Las Vegas Summer League history.
1. Archie Goodwin
375 points (12.5 ppg)
2. Bobby Brown
289 points (11.1 ppg)
3. Andray Blatche
284 points (14.9 ppg)
4. Adreian Payne
270 points (14.2 ppg)
5. Coby Karl
262 points (10.9 ppg)
6. John Lucas III
261 points (16.3 ppg)
7. Rashad Vaughn
255 points (15.9 ppg)
8. Jordan McRae
254 points (23.0 ppg)
8. John Jenkins
254 points (13.3 ppg)
10. Nate Robinson
248 points (15.5 ppg)
11. Quincy Douby
245 points (16.3 ppg)
12. Jake Layman
244 points (12.2 ppg)
13. Troy Williams
243 points (15.1 ppg)
13. Bruno Caboclo
243 points (11.5 ppg)
15. Nick Young
242 points (16.1 ppg)
16. Sean Kilpatrick
236 points (15.7 ppg)
17. Malcolm Thomas
235 points (10.6 ppg)
18. Austin Daye
230 points (16.4 ppg)
18. Donte Greene
230 points (12.1 ppg)
20. Cheick Diallo
227 points (16.2 ppg)
20. Jermaine Taylor
227 points (12.6 ppg)
22. Antonio Blakeney
226 points (18.8 ppg)
23. Wade Baldwin
222 points (13.0 ppg)
24. Hilton Armstrong
221 points (11.6 ppg)
24. Pooh Jeter
221 points (11.0 ppg)
26. TJ Warren
220 points (18.3 ppg)
26. Dominique Jones
220 points (14.6 ppg)
26. Justin Dentmon
220 points (11.0 ppg)
29. Randy Foye
216 points (21.6 ppg)
29. DaJuan Summers
216 points (14.4 ppg)
31. Anthony Roberson
214 points (15.2)