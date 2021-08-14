The top scorers in Vegas Summer League history

The annual NBA Las Vegas Summer League tournament has become a valued tradition to the biggest basketball fans, as it’s everyone’s first opportunity to catch the league’s future stars suit up for their new clubs for the first time, while also giving everyone a glimpse of potential diamonds in the rough who could unexpectedly work their way onto teams’ rosters.

Vegas Summer League is also a place where many fringe NBA veterans find themselves every year, as their names are big enough to land them coveted spots on those teams, even if their games don’t hold that much promise.

As such, the all-time leading scorers in Vegas Summer League history, for the most part, aren’t future or current NBA stars, but veteran end-of-bench pieces trying to fight their way back in the NBA.

Below, check out the top scorers in Las Vegas Summer League history.