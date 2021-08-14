USA Today Sports

The top scorers in Vegas Summer League history

The annual NBA Las Vegas Summer League tournament has become a valued tradition to the biggest basketball fans, as it’s everyone’s first opportunity to catch the league’s future stars suit up for their new clubs for the first time, while also giving everyone a glimpse of potential diamonds in the rough who could unexpectedly work their way onto teams’ rosters.

Vegas Summer League is also a place where many fringe NBA veterans find themselves every year, as their names are big enough to land them coveted spots on those teams, even if their games don’t hold that much promise.

As such, the all-time leading scorers in Vegas Summer League history, for the most part, aren’t future or current NBA stars, but veteran end-of-bench pieces trying to fight their way back in the NBA.

Below, check out the top scorers in Las Vegas Summer League history.

1. Archie Goodwin

375 points (12.5 ppg)

2. Bobby Brown

289 points (11.1 ppg)

3. Andray Blatche

284 points (14.9 ppg)

4. Adreian Payne

270 points (14.2 ppg)

5. Coby Karl

262 points (10.9 ppg)

6. John Lucas III

261 points (16.3 ppg)

7. Rashad Vaughn

255 points (15.9 ppg)

8. Jordan McRae

254 points (23.0 ppg)

8. John Jenkins

254 points (13.3 ppg)

10. Nate Robinson

248 points (15.5 ppg)

11. Quincy Douby

245 points (16.3 ppg)

12. Jake Layman

244 points (12.2 ppg)

13. Troy Williams

243 points (15.1 ppg)

13. Bruno Caboclo

243 points (11.5 ppg)

15. Nick Young

242 points (16.1 ppg)

16. Sean Kilpatrick

236 points (15.7 ppg)

17. Malcolm Thomas

235 points (10.6 ppg)

18. Austin Daye

230 points (16.4 ppg)

18. Donte Greene

230 points (12.1 ppg)

20. Cheick Diallo

227 points (16.2 ppg)

20. Jermaine Taylor

227 points (12.6 ppg)

22. Antonio Blakeney

Antonio Blakeney drives to the rim in the Chinese league

226 points (18.8 ppg)

23. Wade Baldwin

222 points (13.0 ppg)

24. Hilton Armstrong

221 points (11.6 ppg)

24. Pooh Jeter

221 points (11.0 ppg)

26. TJ Warren

220 points (18.3 ppg)

26. Dominique Jones

220 points (14.6 ppg)

26. Justin Dentmon

220 points (11.0 ppg)

29. Randy Foye

216 points (21.6 ppg)

29. DaJuan Summers

216 points (14.4 ppg)

31. Anthony Roberson

214 points (15.2)

