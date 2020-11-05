Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, Jrue Holiday and more

Trade rumors sprouting up about New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday is nothing new, as the talented floor general has been a highly bandied-about trade target dating back through last season – and even earlier than that.

However, this week, we got our most concrete bit of reporting on a potential Holiday trade when The Athletic’s Shams Charania dropped the following on us early on Wednesday:

The New Orleans Pelicans are openly discussing star Jrue Holiday in trade talks and several contending teams are pursuing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2020

With the Pelicans fully committed to a youth movement and Lonzo Ball needing a longer look as the team’s primary playmaker, it makes some sense why New Orleans would want to see what they might be able to get in a theoretical Holiday trade.

That doesn’t mean he’s a lock to get dealt, but this latest rumor is certainly more substantial than anything we’ve heard on the Holiday front in months.

Holiday, one of the most underrated point guards in the game, averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals last season and is under contract for two more seasons, the second of which he has a player option on, meaning he could hit free agency next year, in the 2021 offseason. Holiday projects to be merely the 42nd highest-paid player in the NBA next year, a more than fair price for his level of production.

Some of the teams who have been tied to Holiday about a potential trade in the past have been the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, so keep an eye on them, among other contenders, here as this situation unfolds.

For more on the Jrue Holiday trade front, click here.